This Wild, Scenic River Running Through Tennessee Is An Outdoor Haven To Paddle, Fish, And Camp
Between its Atlantic and Pacific coastlines and massive Great Lakes, the United States has some truly exceptional destinations for recreation and thrill-seeking on the water. However, the U.S. also has extensive networks of superb river systems. Even today, several centuries into industrialization and infrastructure development, many sections of America's river systems remain pristine and protected as part of the National Park Service's Wild and Scenic Rivers program.
America's Wild & Scenic Rivers contain both major rivers like the Rio Grande and remote gems like Nebraska's Niobrara National Scenic River (one of the quietest places on Earth). Among the nation's scenic river hidden treasures, however, Tennessee's Obed Wild & Scenic River may rank among the best. Although the entire NPS-administered section of the river is less than 50 miles long, this gorgeous and immersive waterway makes up for its short length with unadulterated and idyllic natural beauty.
The Obed National & Scenic River flows through a somewhat undeveloped and forested area of eastern Tennessee. The park's main visitor center and entry point, in the town of Wartburg, is about an hour's drive from Knoxville, and about two and a half hours east of Nashville. While these cities and their respective water systems have undergone extensive urbanization (and, oftentimes, foster pollution to go along with that), the Obed River has remained largely as wild as it was before European settlers arrived. Today, the Obed Wild & Scenic River is not only one of the most photogenic rivers in the Eastern U.S., but it's also one of Tennessee's top destinations for outdoor adventures — on the water and dry land!
The Obed River is an amazing waterway you may never have heard of
Beyond the famed Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee houses many of the South's best outdoor destinations. Among Tennessee's state park system, you can find national park-quality attractions like the swinging bridges and secret waterfalls of Savage Gulf State Park. Even within the National Park Service system, Tennessee is so much more than the Great Smoky Mountains, as the Obed Wild & Scenic River can attest.
The Obed River itself is part of the larger Cumberland Plateau watershed within Tennessee's Appalachian foothills. Thanks to a fortuitous combination of factors, the Obed River is one of the most unique river systems in the Eastern U.S. The river itself largely draws from rainfall draining from the surrounding Cumberland highlands. The surrounding forests are among the most biologically rich temperate ecosystems in North America, with a diverse family of plant and animal species.
The complex geology of the Cumberland Plateau, combined with the influence of long-term water erosion, has bequeathed to the Obed River Gorge an eye-catching collection of rock arches, mesas, chimneys, and other notable rock formations more indicative of the deserts of Utah than the Southeast. The 50-foot Lilly Arch, for example, rivals anything you'll find in Utah's Arches National Park! The 45-mile stretch of the Obed River protected by the National Park Service displays a truly grand river view surrounded by picturesque sandstone cliffs and lush forests. Many of the sandstone cliffs overlooking the river rise as high as 500 feet. As the Obed is one of the last remaining free-flowing rivers in the Eastern U.S., the Obed Wild & Scenic River is one of the most authentically wild places you'll find east of the Mississippi.
Discover the best of Tennessee's outdoors, both in and out of the water
The Obed Wild & Scenic River is worth a visit for its breathtaking views (and superb photo ops for your social media feed) alone. However, the Obed is also one of Tennessee's premier destinations for exhilarating outdoor adventures! With the word "river" right in the park's name, the Obed Wild & Scenic River is unsurprisingly a top spot for water-based activities. The Obed and its tributaries offer, at minimum, class II rapids in normal conditions. However, rapid levels can surge to class IV after heavier rainfall. This makes the Obed the perfect setting for amazing paddling adventures that offer both scenic views and adrenaline rushes! Whitewater paddling on the Obed is most popular in the spring, when the river's rapids are fed by melting snow and spring rainfall.
If you're looking for a more peaceful day out on the water, the Obed River's exceptional biodiversity makes it an ideal place for fishing. Small game fish are found in abundance throughout the park's 45-mile river course, though the Lilly and Nemo sections of the river are most popular for fishing. The river's rich and unadulterated waters house many popular game fish, including smallmouth bass, muskellunge, drum, crappie, carp, and more!
Out of the water, the Obed Wild & Scenic River is also a terrific spot for hiking, with routes like the Lilly Bluff Overlook Trail and Obed River Point Trail combining memorable hiking excursions with awe-inspiring views. Plus, the Obed's riverside sandstone cliffs make exceptional spots for boulder climbing! The park's Rock Creek Campground has 11 basic tent campsites for overnight stays. Otherwise, overnight lodging is available at nearby Tennessee communities like Oak Ridge, an eerily unique Tennessee destination steeped in history.