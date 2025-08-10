This Wild, Scenic River Running Through Tennessee Is An Outdoor Haven To Paddle, Fish, And Camp

Between its Atlantic and Pacific coastlines and massive Great Lakes, the United States has some truly exceptional destinations for recreation and thrill-seeking on the water. However, the U.S. also has extensive networks of superb river systems. Even today, several centuries into industrialization and infrastructure development, many sections of America's river systems remain pristine and protected as part of the National Park Service's Wild and Scenic Rivers program.

America's Wild & Scenic Rivers contain both major rivers like the Rio Grande and remote gems like Nebraska's Niobrara National Scenic River (one of the quietest places on Earth). Among the nation's scenic river hidden treasures, however, Tennessee's Obed Wild & Scenic River may rank among the best. Although the entire NPS-administered section of the river is less than 50 miles long, this gorgeous and immersive waterway makes up for its short length with unadulterated and idyllic natural beauty.

The Obed National & Scenic River flows through a somewhat undeveloped and forested area of eastern Tennessee. The park's main visitor center and entry point, in the town of Wartburg, is about an hour's drive from Knoxville, and about two and a half hours east of Nashville. While these cities and their respective water systems have undergone extensive urbanization (and, oftentimes, foster pollution to go along with that), the Obed River has remained largely as wild as it was before European settlers arrived. Today, the Obed Wild & Scenic River is not only one of the most photogenic rivers in the Eastern U.S., but it's also one of Tennessee's top destinations for outdoor adventures — on the water and dry land!