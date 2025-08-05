Virginia's Mountains Hide A Quiet Town With A Secret Natural Sandstone Maze, Nature Preserves, And Peaceful Views

While many natural landmarks carved during the Ice Age are farther north, such as Maine's Archipelago of islands, Virginia's geological wonder is a rare exception. Located approximately three hours from Roanoke and about five hours from Richmond, the journey may be long but it's a must-see for those who love to uncover hidden beauty in the natural world.

The Channels Natural Area Preserve is a 721-acre territory with a 7-mile out-and-back hike along Brumley Mountain. The extraordinary natural labyrinth is complete with narrow passageways and views of the Clinch Mountain Range. Although visitors can complete the trail in just over three hours, many take their time exploring the Great Channels' network of winding corridors, witnessing the breathtaking views of towering rock walls and mossy enclaves. The sandstone maze can be confusing to navigate, so bring a map and review the route beforehand to make the most out of your visit.

Access to the preserve is free, and free parking is also available in a small lot off of Virginia Highway 80, however, it is limited to 10 vehicles at a time. Parking is not permitted along the highway, so visitors are asked to come back another time if there are no spots available. For the best chance to secure parking and avoid crowds, visit during the week or early in the morning. The most popular visiting months are from April to October, however, it can get busy in the winter months too. "Even on a cold, snowy January day there were only [two] spots left when we arrived at 11 a.m.," reads one review on Tripadvisor. There are also no bathrooms or trash cans along the trail, so plan accordingly.