Virginia's Mountains Hide A Quiet Town With A Secret Natural Sandstone Maze, Nature Preserves, And Peaceful Views
Outdoor aficionados know that Virginia is a great place for exploring nature. The Virginian forests are filled with trails such as the historic Virginia Creeper Trail, famed for its tunnel of fall colors. If you're seeking a memorable adventure in the wilderness, look no further than Rosedale, Virginia, a quiet town in the Appalachian Mountains that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Nestled in the mountains of southwest Virginia, this small, friendly community is surrounded by rolling hills, scenic farmland, and a calm atmosphere that invites visitors to slow down. Though it may seem like a sleepy town at first glance, Rosedale is the perfect jumping-off point for an incredible outdoor adventure. Virginia's mountains are known to hold all sorts of secrets, as the wild ponies and majestic peaks of Mount Rogers have shown. The Clinch Mountain is no exception, as it holds a hidden natural wonder that is perfect for those looking for a scenic adventure. This mountain is home to the Channels Natural Area Preserve, which features the Great Channels of Virginia, a natural sandstone maze carved over the course of 400 million years.
Explore the Channels Natural Area Preserve
While many natural landmarks carved during the Ice Age are farther north, such as Maine's Archipelago of islands, Virginia's geological wonder is a rare exception. Located approximately three hours from Roanoke and about five hours from Richmond, the journey may be long but it's a must-see for those who love to uncover hidden beauty in the natural world.
The Channels Natural Area Preserve is a 721-acre territory with a 7-mile out-and-back hike along Brumley Mountain. The extraordinary natural labyrinth is complete with narrow passageways and views of the Clinch Mountain Range. Although visitors can complete the trail in just over three hours, many take their time exploring the Great Channels' network of winding corridors, witnessing the breathtaking views of towering rock walls and mossy enclaves. The sandstone maze can be confusing to navigate, so bring a map and review the route beforehand to make the most out of your visit.
Access to the preserve is free, and free parking is also available in a small lot off of Virginia Highway 80, however, it is limited to 10 vehicles at a time. Parking is not permitted along the highway, so visitors are asked to come back another time if there are no spots available. For the best chance to secure parking and avoid crowds, visit during the week or early in the morning. The most popular visiting months are from April to October, however, it can get busy in the winter months too. "Even on a cold, snowy January day there were only [two] spots left when we arrived at 11 a.m.," reads one review on Tripadvisor. There are also no bathrooms or trash cans along the trail, so plan accordingly.
Explore the wilderness and spend a night in Rosedale
The Channels Natural Area Preserve is located within the 4,800-acre Channels State Forest, home to a wide variety of habitats, plants, and animals. Bordering the state forest on the west side is the Hidden Valley Wildlife Management Area, home to a tranquil 60-acre lake ideal for paddling and fishing for smallmouth bass and northern pike. There are also a number of trails that invite hikers and birdwatchers to enjoy the natural scenery and catch a glimpse of the wildlife, including wild turkeys, great horned owls, even black bears.
To the east, the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Area stretches across various ridges and valleys, providing visitors with opportunities to bike, watch wildlife, and hike. As the largest and most biodiverse WMA in the state, it has no shortage of natural beauty to behold. From beaver ponds to the various bird species that call the area home, nature lovers will be in good company here. The challenging trails reward adventurous hikers with peaceful views of Laurel Bed Lake and the surrounding mountains. These natural wonders make Rosedale, Virginia a haven for outdoor lovers, or those craving a retreat into the solitude of wilderness.
After a long, exciting day of exploring the Great Channels and nearby trails, there are plenty of lodging options to get some rest. For total immersion in nature, both Hidden Valley and Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Areas have primitive campsites. For camping with creature comforts, the nearby Rainbow Campground has cabin rentals and campsites with access to bathrooms, electricity, and even free Wi-Fi. There are several hotels near Rosedale as well, including the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Super 8 by Windham in the neighboring town of Lebanon.