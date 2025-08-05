Virginia's College City In The Blue Ridge Mountains Foothills Is A Trendy Spot With Modern Shops And Dining
Nestled on the shores of the James River with the foothills of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop, beautiful Lynchburg, Virginia, is a spot you just have to see for yourself. This vibrant city of around 80,000 people is home to seven trade schools, colleges, and universities, including Liberty University and the University of Virginia. However, there's a lot more to Lynchburg than college life — there are around 850 acres of parks and 40 miles of trails just waiting to be walked, hiked, or biked. The trails wind through the city's historic downtown area as well as through areas of natural beauty.
This trendy city is home to many great neighborhoods, including a handful with historical significance, all filled with modern shops and restaurants. Two of the most sought-after neighborhoods are Rivermont and Boonsboro, which offer a great mix of modern amenities and historical charm. Want to extend your stay in Virginia? Check out another Blue Ridge Mountain town, Martinsville, with plenty of hiking opportunities.
Nicknamed the Hill City for the seven hills surrounding it, getting to Lynchburg by car is easy; Interstate 81 connects it to points north and south, while Interstate 64 provides access from the east and west. You can also drive on U.S. Highways 29 and 460, two major highways that connect Lynchburg to regional communities. Amtrak offers service from Washington, D.C., and points north, as well as from New Orleans and points south. Lynchburg has a smaller regional airport; however, if you want to fly into an international airport, there is one in Richmond, 125 miles away.
Dining in Lynchburg neighborhoods
There is no shortage of dining options in Lynchburg. The downtown area is home to several local favorites centered on Main and Commerce Streets near the river. The White Hart Café is known for its coffee and sandwiches, while My Dog Duke's Diner is a community staple with 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor, offers breakfast, brunch, and lunch options, and has a dog-friendly patio. Skyline, located on the rooftop of the Virginian Hotel, offers an extensive menu and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Rivermont and Boonsboro also have some great places to grab a quick bite or savor an enjoyable sit-down meal. Truss, open for lunch and dinner, offers fine dining in a relaxed setting and gets 4.6 stars from reviewers on Tripadvisor. Perhaps the most unique restaurant experience in Lynchburg is the Cavalier, a former carriage house where guests can carve their name into the tabletop while waiting for excellent burgers and fries. Looking for a late-night cookie fix? Rookie's has you covered with their made-from-scratch cookies and locally-sourced milk and ice cream.
Each neighborhood in the Lynchburg areas offers a little something different. In Wyndhurst, Ty Thai offers yummy and Beer 88 has a wide selection of craft beers and burgers. And, of course, Lynchburg isn't the only town with amazing dining options; Big Stone Gap, a small community in Virginia's Appalachian Mountains, has more than 30 restaurants featuring a wide variety of cuisines.
Shopping in Lynchburg neighborhoods
When you're ready for a little bit of "retail therapy", you won't have to look far; Lynchburg has many great shopping opportunities. The downtown neighborhood has plenty of places to find women's fashions, such as Rhodora Specialty and Shay's Unique Gifts. The area is also home to several specialty shops, offering a range of options, from a skate shop to vintage vinyl record stores and clothing boutiques.
Not to be outdone, Boonsboro, Rivermont, and Wyndhurst have some unique stores too. The Farm Basket offers gifts, garden supplies, and a counter-service cafe so you don't drop from all the shopping. In addition to their handmade pasta, guests at Scratch Pasta Co. can also take home cookware and kitchenware items. If you're looking for even more choices, check out nearby Lovingston, Virginia, a walkable village with eclectic shops, just under 40 minutes away.
There are plenty of places to stay in Lynchburg, with choices ranging from luxury hotels to cute bed and breakfasts. The Virginian is a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice winner with a rating of 4.8 stars; it's located right downtown and within walking distance of many restaurants and shops. It's an elegant Beaux-Arts style spot that has been a fixture in town since it opened in 1913.