Virginia's College City In The Blue Ridge Mountains Foothills Is A Trendy Spot With Modern Shops And Dining

Nestled on the shores of the James River with the foothills of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop, beautiful Lynchburg, Virginia, is a spot you just have to see for yourself. This vibrant city of around 80,000 people is home to seven trade schools, colleges, and universities, including Liberty University and the University of Virginia. However, there's a lot more to Lynchburg than college life — there are around 850 acres of parks and 40 miles of trails just waiting to be walked, hiked, or biked. The trails wind through the city's historic downtown area as well as through areas of natural beauty.

This trendy city is home to many great neighborhoods, including a handful with historical significance, all filled with modern shops and restaurants. Two of the most sought-after neighborhoods are Rivermont and Boonsboro, which offer a great mix of modern amenities and historical charm. Want to extend your stay in Virginia? Check out another Blue Ridge Mountain town, Martinsville, with plenty of hiking opportunities.



Nicknamed the Hill City for the seven hills surrounding it, getting to Lynchburg by car is easy; Interstate 81 connects it to points north and south, while Interstate 64 provides access from the east and west. You can also drive on U.S. Highways 29 and 460, two major highways that connect Lynchburg to regional communities. Amtrak offers service from Washington, D.C., and points north, as well as from New Orleans and points south. Lynchburg has a smaller regional airport; however, if you want to fly into an international airport, there is one in Richmond, 125 miles away.