Virginia's Walkable Village With Eclectic Retail And Vibrant Charm Has Incredible Nearby Hiking Trails

The charmingly-named small village of Lovingston is nestled deep in the heart of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Lovingston's central location is around thirty minutes from larger cities like Lynchburg and the lively Charlottesville, which has a vibrant wine scene. It's also about an hour from the scenic wonder of Natural Bridge State Park. Although Lovingston is less than an hour's drive from three regional airports at Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and Shenandoah Valley, most travelers prefer to arrive at this destination by traveling along "America's Favorite Drive," the picturesque Blue Ridge Parkway. However, if you feel like ditching your car for a while, you're in luck — Lovingston is an easily walkable destination full of eclectic shops, historical sites, and hiking trails.

When you arrive, take some time for a leisurely stroll around Front Street and visit the historic Nelson County Courthouse. In fact, Lovingston's courthouse and landmark district are both on the National Register of Historic Places, not to mention that Thomas Jefferson designed the local jail. For a bit of shopping and community mingling, stop by the eclectic and whimsical Rapunzel's Coffee and Books for an open mic, poetry reading, or jazz night, but also to peruse the fun used books for sale and grab an espresso. To stay a little longer, you could take advantage of one of the area's fantastic bed and breakfasts, like the circa-1874 Orchard House, which is also an event venue and vineyard. Or, check in at the 36-acre manor house at Red Hill B&B, with its breathtaking mountain views.