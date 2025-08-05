Arizona's Pine Country Hides A Unique Quirky Town Along Route 66 With A Historic Downtown And Charm

The Grand Canyon may be the most famous destination in Arizona, but countless others are scattered throughout the state — from shimmering desert lakes to snow-capped mountain peaks, sophisticated cities to charming small towns. One of these places is just down the road from Grand Canyon National Park, nestled amongst ponderosa pines in the Kaibab National Forest. In fact, the quirky town of Williams, Arizona is considered one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns near a national park. Situated an hour's drive south of the Grand Canyon along famous Route 66, it's a perfect stop if you're taking an epic road trip along the iconic highway.

Founded in 1881, the town was named after Old Bill Williams — a trapper, scout, and mountain man who was among the most well-known explorers of the American West. Today, the town retains the spirit of Old Bill Williams, with the laid-back and rugged vibe you'd expect from one of Arizona's beloved historic towns. You can choose from a wide variety of things to do, from strolling through charming downtown and exploring the beautiful natural landscapes in the surrounding area to simply sipping craft beers at a brewery along Route 66. This is a place that bristles with rough-and-tumble ambiance, thrilling adventures, and a few pine cones, too.