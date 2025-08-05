Arizona's Pine Country Hides A Unique Quirky Town Along Route 66 With A Historic Downtown And Charm
The Grand Canyon may be the most famous destination in Arizona, but countless others are scattered throughout the state — from shimmering desert lakes to snow-capped mountain peaks, sophisticated cities to charming small towns. One of these places is just down the road from Grand Canyon National Park, nestled amongst ponderosa pines in the Kaibab National Forest. In fact, the quirky town of Williams, Arizona is considered one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns near a national park. Situated an hour's drive south of the Grand Canyon along famous Route 66, it's a perfect stop if you're taking an epic road trip along the iconic highway.
Founded in 1881, the town was named after Old Bill Williams — a trapper, scout, and mountain man who was among the most well-known explorers of the American West. Today, the town retains the spirit of Old Bill Williams, with the laid-back and rugged vibe you'd expect from one of Arizona's beloved historic towns. You can choose from a wide variety of things to do, from strolling through charming downtown and exploring the beautiful natural landscapes in the surrounding area to simply sipping craft beers at a brewery along Route 66. This is a place that bristles with rough-and-tumble ambiance, thrilling adventures, and a few pine cones, too.
Exploring downtown Williams, Arizona
Whether you arrive in Williams via Route 66 or fly into Flagstaff Pulliam Airport or Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from a more distant location, you'll have plenty of options for eating, drinking, and sleeping once you arrive in town. Many restaurants, shops, and hotels are located in the six-block downtown area, making it the center of all the action. One chic Williams hotel that caters specifically to outdoor adventurers is the Trailborn Grand Canyon, located in the east end of town on Route 66.
The first thing you should do after arriving in Williams is to walk through the colorful downtown. Need to perk up after a long drive? Grab a cup of joe and a pastry from the independent coffee house, Brewed Awakenings Coffee Co., and then continue meandering along. Be sure to sample some of the hearty local fare: homemade pies from Pine Country Restaurant; massive burritos or taco platters from Nanys Tacos; country-fried steak with mouthwatering sides from Rulu's 66 Bar and Grill; and last but definitely not least cold craft beer from the Historic Brewing Barrel House. Between meals, breeze through the town's eclectic shops —like Old Glory Gifts, Copper Canyon Trading, Colors of the West, and Addicted To Route 66 (this one's a must!) — to find fun western trinkets and Route 66 memorabilia to bring back home.
Family-friendly adventures in Williams and beyond
To combine mealtime with a safari-like adventure, make your way over to Arizona's most unique wildlife park, Bearizona. This drive-thru experience features opportunities to see bears, wolves, and other wild animals, while the Canyonlands Restaurant has layered rock walls that will make you feel like you're dining in the middle of the Grand Canyon. At the Grand Canyon Deer Farm, visitors can get close to deer and other animals — like llamas, bison, goats, camels, and even a zonkey (a cross between a zebra and a donkey) — and even interact with them.
To amp up the thrills, visit the Grand Canyon Go-Karts for thrilling go-kart rides and the Canyon Coaster Adventure Park for tubing (in both summer and winter) and roller coaster rides. The park's namesake Canyon Coaster — a 12-minute, mile-long adventure — is the first mountain coaster in Arizona, delivering blood-curdling descents and dips, hairpin turns, and 360-degree corkscrews to those who dare to board it.
Finally, Williams is considered the gateway to the Grand Canyon, and no trip to the town would be complete without visiting it. For a memorable journey to the canyon without the hassle of driving, consider a trip on the Grand Canyon Railway, which departs daily right from downtown Williams and drops you off mere steps from the canyon's South Rim overlook.