One Of Connecticut's Best College Towns Is An Underrated Rural Gem With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Art
Connecticut is full of charming walkable towns that will make you feel like you're on the set of the iconic TV series "Gilmore Girls," like this small artsy town oozing with New England charm, or this cozy town with unmatched Atlantic views. Storrs, Connecticut belongs on this list as well. The home of the University of Connecticut, Storrs is an underrated rural gem with a walkable downtown filled with shops and art venues.
Storrs is an unincorporated village and census-designated place located in the town of Mansfield in eastern Connecticut, about 25 miles from Hartford and about 50 miles from Providence, Rhode Island. The nearest airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, about 35 miles away. Storrs is reachable by car or bus, and airport shuttles from Bradley International Airport can be reserved one week in advance. Storrs draws students and their families, fans of UConn's college athletics, and local tourists. There are a few hotels in Storrs, including the Graduate by Hilton Storrs, the Inn on Storrs, and Spring Hill Inn, with more options in nearby Hartford.
UConn's rural location makes sense when you realize that it was originally named Storrs Agricultural College when it was first founded in 1881. Today, nearly 20,000 students attend UConn, while Storrs has a population of just under 16,000 residents. When visiting Storrs, you'll see shops and eateries, an art museum, and plenty of rural scenery.
Shop, eat, and get artsy in Storrs, Connecticut
Storrs is sometimes described as where "town" meets "gown" (referring to a graduation gown, not a ball gown). In 1999, Mansfield and the University of Connecticut made plans to create a walkable downtown adjacent to UConn's campus. Construction was completed in 2017, and today, over 70 businesses are located in downtown Storrs. Shops include the video game and comic book store Action Packed, the bicycle shop Storrs Center Cycle, and the beer, wine, and spirits store Universal Package Store. There's a farmer's market held every Saturday from May through October, and you'll frequently find events happening downtown, such as concerts on the square and summertime Saturday puppet shows.
Storrs also has a vibrant arts community. It's home to the William Benton Museum of Art, Connecticut's state art museum, which houses over 7,500 works of art. "This museum is a treasure," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer. There's also UConn's Contemporary Art Galleries (CAG), with exhibits focusing on contemporary artists. Another local favorite is the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, which houses the largest collection of media about puppetry in the United States. Then there's UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, the largest college-based presenting program in New England. The Jorgensen Center hosts a variety of performances, including classical music, contemporary dance, comedy, and more.
There are also plenty of eateries in downtown Storrs, including the Vietnamese restaurant Daddy's Noodle Bar, the sushi spot Eat Joy, American restaurant Dog Lane Cafe, Nepalese and Indian restaurant Kathmandu Kitchen & Bar, Tex-Mex eatery Moe's Southwest Grill, and Square Peg Pizzeria. And don't skip dessert: UConn's Dairy Bar serves ice cream made with milk from UConn Dairy cows, with unique flavors like toasted almond amaretto and chocolate chip peanut butter pie.
Getting outdoors in Storrs
When you're in Storrs, you also have plenty of opportunities to engage with the outdoors. On UConn's campus, you can visit the animal barns and see cows, sheep, and horses. During certain times of year, visitors can also see baby animals, including foals in the summer, lambs in the spring, and dairy calves year-round. UConn Forest includes 2,100 acres of forest land and has hiking, equestrian, and bicycling trails. In the autumn, the area is full of beautiful fall foliage.
There are also many small local parks. You can enjoy waterfall views at Shelter Falls Park, stroll along the Willimantic River at Merrow Meadow Park, go bird-watching at Albert E. Moss Sanctuary, hike through hemlock groves in Whetton Woods, or go fishing at Eagleville Nature Preserve. Adventurers can try out tree-climbing, zip-lining, and a ropes course at the Adventure Park at Storrs. "The variety of the courses makes the experience enjoyable for all ages," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer. Consider pairing a trip to Storrs with a visit to Hartford, where you'll find hidden gems like America's oldest public rose garden and America's oldest public art museum.