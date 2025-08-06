One Of Connecticut's Best College Towns Is An Underrated Rural Gem With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Art

Connecticut is full of charming walkable towns that will make you feel like you're on the set of the iconic TV series "Gilmore Girls," like this small artsy town oozing with New England charm, or this cozy town with unmatched Atlantic views. Storrs, Connecticut belongs on this list as well. The home of the University of Connecticut, Storrs is an underrated rural gem with a walkable downtown filled with shops and art venues.

Storrs is an unincorporated village and census-designated place located in the town of Mansfield in eastern Connecticut, about 25 miles from Hartford and about 50 miles from Providence, Rhode Island. The nearest airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, about 35 miles away. Storrs is reachable by car or bus, and airport shuttles from Bradley International Airport can be reserved one week in advance. Storrs draws students and their families, fans of UConn's college athletics, and local tourists. There are a few hotels in Storrs, including the Graduate by Hilton Storrs, the Inn on Storrs, and Spring Hill Inn, with more options in nearby Hartford.

UConn's rural location makes sense when you realize that it was originally named Storrs Agricultural College when it was first founded in 1881. Today, nearly 20,000 students attend UConn, while Storrs has a population of just under 16,000 residents. When visiting Storrs, you'll see shops and eateries, an art museum, and plenty of rural scenery.