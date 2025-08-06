The 'Adventure Tourism Capital Of Tennessee' Is A Mountainous Vacation Paradise For Outdoor Thrill Seekers
For some, Tennessee will forever be the land of Elvis Presley and Graceland, Dolly Parton and Dollywood, and Jack Daniel's whiskey. Those with more intrepid constitutions, however, hear the call of the Great Smoky Mountains and find themselves unable to resist the pull of its epic outdoor terrain. The famous mountain range is home to a 72-mile stretch of the legendary state-crossing Appalachian Trail, the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, as well as America's longest zipline, and the historic Tuckaleechee Caverns. Not far from the Smokies, bordering Kentucky on the Northern Cumberland Plateau, is Scott County –– the so-called "Adventure Tourism Capital of Tennessee."
Wearing a label like that, Scott has got a lot to live up to. So, the good news is that any adrenaline junkies who find themselves in this corner of The Volunteer State won't be leaving disappointed. From climbing high cliff faces and driving powerful ATVs in the mountains to paddling whitewater rapids and charging through lush forest on a mountain bike, there are simply so many activities to enjoy here that deciding where to start can be the trickiest challenge. If all of these pastimes sound a bit extreme, rest assured, there's also plenty of leisurely hiking and camping to be done.
Wet and wild adventures in Scott County
With the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River (or simply the Big South Fork for short) running through it, discussions of adventurous things to do in Scott County naturally gravitate towards water sports. Considered one of the top whitewater destinations the Southeastern United States, it's a place primed and ready for paddlers of all experience levels to come and test their mettle. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, you'll be able to find a stretch of the river that's right for you. No matter your skills, though, a few famous rapids, namely Angel Falls and Devil's Jump, are best avoided. They're recommended for portage, regardless of ability, meaning you'll have to get out and carry your boat.
The optimum time to paddle here is in late winter and early spring. By early summer, the water is usually too low. That being said, this doesn't stop mavericks from hopping in a canoe or kayak and using it to reach their preferred fishing spot or camping area. While the river in these parts is rich in its potential for fun, be aware that water levels can quickly rise during heavy rain. The sheer gorge walls, combined with the untamed nature of the Big South Fork, mean it's smart to plan ahead.
The 10.5-mile trip along Clear Fork, between Brewster Bridge and Burnt Mill Bridge, is a beautiful section. Rated as Class II and Class III, which, in non-kayak-speak, translates as moderate to moderately difficult, its most famous rapid is the ominously-named Decapitation Rock.
Dry land adventures in Scott County
Five trails within the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area have been designated as "EPIC" by the International Mountain Biking Association. This denotes a pure backcountry riding experience. For dedicated mountain bikers, these demanding singletrack trails are the type of routes that entire travel itineraries are often built around. Immersive and challenging in equal measure, they will take your breath away with their natural beauty –– if you remember to slow down and take in the view, that is. The trails are connected by gravel roads, so you're free to combine the "epicness" into one unforgettable ride or break things up into smaller, more manageable portions.
If pedaling seems like it might be too much hard work, but you still want to weave your way through some of the area's stunning terrain, the almost-20,000 acres of nationally-recognized Brimstone Recreation could be just the tonic. One of America's top destinations for off-highway recreation, it brings together over 300 miles of trails. Whether you're renting an ATV and taking it for a spin yourself or hiring a guide to get you up to speed, it's a thrilling option for those looking to get wild in Appalachia. To extend the fun for another day, make camp at the Trails End Campground or spend a night at an another accommodation close by.
Searching for your next autumnal adventure destination? Pop the leafy fall wonderland of Big South Fork, Tennessee, to the top of your list. It's arguably the best way to beat the Great Smoky Mountains crowds.