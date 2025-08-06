The 'Adventure Tourism Capital Of Tennessee' Is A Mountainous Vacation Paradise For Outdoor Thrill Seekers

With the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River (or simply the Big South Fork for short) running through it, discussions of adventurous things to do in Scott County naturally gravitate towards water sports. Considered one of the top whitewater destinations the Southeastern United States, it's a place primed and ready for paddlers of all experience levels to come and test their mettle. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, you'll be able to find a stretch of the river that's right for you. No matter your skills, though, a few famous rapids, namely Angel Falls and Devil's Jump, are best avoided. They're recommended for portage, regardless of ability, meaning you'll have to get out and carry your boat.

The optimum time to paddle here is in late winter and early spring. By early summer, the water is usually too low. That being said, this doesn't stop mavericks from hopping in a canoe or kayak and using it to reach their preferred fishing spot or camping area. While the river in these parts is rich in its potential for fun, be aware that water levels can quickly rise during heavy rain. The sheer gorge walls, combined with the untamed nature of the Big South Fork, mean it's smart to plan ahead.

The 10.5-mile trip along Clear Fork, between Brewster Bridge and Burnt Mill Bridge, is a beautiful section. Rated as Class II and Class III, which, in non-kayak-speak, translates as moderate to moderately difficult, its most famous rapid is the ominously-named Decapitation Rock.