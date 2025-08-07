Tourists Rubbed This Storied Grand Canyon Statue For Luck, Now They're Hoping It Can Rise From The Ashes

Arizona is a geologically diverse state whose multiple national parks awe millions of people each year. Unfortunately, the summer of 2025 has shown just how much Arizona wildfires can affect travelers' plans to visit places like Grand Canyon National Park, where the fires have been most severe. These wildfires, considered some of the most destructive to ever hit the national park, have decimated the canyon's North Rim, and even burned down Arizona's historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

While hundreds of people were thankfully evacuated from the lodge safely, one inhabitant — the iconic statue of Brighty the Burro — wasn't so lucky. This treasured memorial to one of the Grand Canyon's most legendary animal residents was one of the many spiritual and cultural losses of the Dragon Bravo Fire, a devastating wildfire that began in early July and has since burned over 44,000 acres.

Brighty's statue had been displayed on the North Rim for the last 45 years, calling the Grand Canyon Lodge its home for many of those. The statue's shiny nose is the result of the countless people who rubbed this famed burro (donkey) for good luck before heading off to trek the Grand Canyon's most dangerous and breathtaking hike and take in the park's raw beauty. Brighty was also the star of many photo ops at the lodge and is considered the North Rim's unofficial mascot. Since the fire began, former visitors have taken to social media to express their dismay at not only the loss of the lodge but also Brighty, whose larger-than-life image meant a great deal to many people.