Nestled In South Carolina's Backcountry Is A Revolutionary Gem With Wooded Trails And Wildlife
South Carolina's history runs deep, stretching well into the pre-colonial era. Mount Pleasant, the state's largest coastal town with waterfront scenery, is awash in history. The Palmetto State is even home to a spring with sacred waters and healing powers used by Native Americans long before Europeans set foot on the continent. East of Greenwood, nestled in South Carolina's backcountry, lies the town of Ninety Six — a historic gem whose legend dates back to the American Revolution, and even earlier.
The site's history predates settlers, originally serving as a place along a trade route for the Cherokee. Ninety Six, named for the miscalculated distance between the site and the Cherokee town of Keowee, transformed from a campsite to a colonial-era trading post. The Revolutionary War sparked strife, splitting the community between Patriots and Loyalists, eventually becoming a bastion for loyalty to Britain. It became home to a key British stronghold: the Star Fort, which hosted the first battle between Patriots and Loyalists south of New England. Patriots tried to destroy the fort during the Revolution, yet failed.
The Star Fort withstood the longest siege of the Revolutionary War and still stands today. The green, grass-covered stronghold is now the heart of a unique destination, combining rich history with all the joys of South Carolina's backcountry, with wooded trails and wildlife. It's the perfect mix of history and natural beauty for a weekend away.
Explore Ninety Six's history and nature
The historic essence of Ninety Six penetrates every square foot of the area. The Star Fort offers the main attraction, but other gems from the Revolutionary War era await. A replica of the Patriot-built Maham Tower stands not far from the fort, designed to let sharpshooters fire into the fort. Ninety Six is also home to the Logan Log House, the oldest home in Greenwood County, dating back to the 18th century. Built as a cabin by early settlers, it passed through many hands and eventually underwent a series of renovations. It was spared demolition and moved to the historic site in 1971, where it serves as a living, historic example of a tavern.
The fort and historic site are surrounded by natural treasures, which you can explore using one of the primitive trails that crisscross the area. The most intriguing trek is also the oldest: the Cherokee Path, which predates European settlers' arrival and their ensuing wars. A 1.5-mile portion of the original trail has been preserved, allowing visitors a chance to follow in the footsteps of the natives, settlers, merchants, and soldiers who stamped history into its soil. Those looking for a trail with the site's greatest-hits collection should hit the Main Trail 96 Loop, a 1.2-mile paved path that leads guests around the historic parts, with informational signs along the way.
Mixed in with the history and treks is a menagerie of wildlife worth pursuing. The site offers guided birdwalks every Tuesday, making a 1.5-mile jaunt around the 27-acre Star Fort Pond to identify local fowl, which includes about 150 species, as well as bats. Below the airborne critters, visitors often encounter deer, raccoons, bobcats, opossums, and other species common to the region.
How to visit Ninety Six
To get to Ninety Six, air travelers should book a flight to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which is an easy 60-mile drive away. While there, be sure to stop in Greenville itself to check out one of America's prettiest downtowns, known as a "Gem of the East."
Your best options for accommodations at Ninety Six lie in Greenwood, a mere 8 miles away, taking roughly 13 minutes by car. A collection of chain hotels and local inns offering a comfortable stay without fancy extras for about $100 per night. While there, spend some time exploring Greenwood's small-town vibes, boutiques, and dazzling lake. And be sure to stop at the Uptown Market for some farm-fresh goods to keep your belly full.
There is no wrong time to visit Ninety Six, though the summer heat can get a bit oppressive. Shoulder seasons offer the best conditions all around. Pack light and bring binoculars if birdwatching is on your agenda.