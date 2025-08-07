Nestled In South Carolina's Backcountry Is A Revolutionary Gem With Wooded Trails And Wildlife

South Carolina's history runs deep, stretching well into the pre-colonial era. Mount Pleasant, the state's largest coastal town with waterfront scenery, is awash in history. The Palmetto State is even home to a spring with sacred waters and healing powers used by Native Americans long before Europeans set foot on the continent. East of Greenwood, nestled in South Carolina's backcountry, lies the town of Ninety Six — a historic gem whose legend dates back to the American Revolution, and even earlier.

The site's history predates ‌settlers, originally serving as a place along a trade route for the Cherokee. Ninety Six, named for the miscalculated distance between the site and the Cherokee town of Keowee, transformed from a campsite to a colonial-era trading post. The Revolutionary War sparked strife, splitting the community between Patriots and Loyalists, eventually becoming a bastion for loyalty to Britain. It became home to a key British stronghold: the Star Fort, which hosted the first battle between Patriots and Loyalists south of New England. Patriots tried to destroy the fort during the Revolution, yet failed.

The Star Fort withstood the longest siege of the Revolutionary War and still stands today. The green, grass-covered stronghold is now the heart of a unique destination, combining rich history with all the joys of South Carolina's backcountry, with wooded trails and wildlife. It's the perfect mix of history and natural beauty for a weekend away.