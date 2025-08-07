The 'Alps Of Arizona' Is A Cozy Mountain Town Between Two Lakes Full Of Wildlife And Outdoor Fun

Forget everything you think you know about Arizona. While most travelers picture endless desert stretches, otherworldly red rock landmarks, and scorching summer heat, the state's best-kept secret lies tucked away in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona. Here, you'll discover a charming town that offers cool mountain air, pristine lakes, and some of the Southwest's most spectacular scenery. Welcome to Alpine, Arizona, affectionately known as the "Swiss Alps of Arizona" — a cozy mountain retreat with an elevation of 8,000 feet, perched between Luna Lake and Lyman Lake. This hidden gem transforms the typical Arizona experience into something magical, where outdoor adventures and small-town charm create the perfect summer escape.

Alpine sits around 245 miles northeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), and the drive is just over four hours long. For adventure seekers, the spectacular Coronado Trail Scenic Byway curves and swerves through dramatic White Mountains scenery. There is no direct rail or bus route to Alpine, so renting a car in Phoenix or Show Low — located about 70 miles west and home to the Show Low Regional Airport — is best for flexibility and scenic stops along the way. Thankfully, this elevated retreat is well connected by major highways. The journey itself becomes part of the adventure, winding past cliffside vistas, pine forests, and hidden valleys. Once you're in the area, be sure to visit Eagar, a breezy and friendly town in the White Mountains less than 30 miles from Alpine.