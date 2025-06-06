Arizona's Gateway To The White Mountains Is A Breezy Town With A Friendly Atmosphere And Friday Night Lights

When you think of high school football, Texas might come to mind first — especially since students in the sports-focused town of Frisco get to play at the Dallas Cowboys training facility. But what if we told you the only domed high school football stadium in the country is actually in a small town in Arizona's White Mountains? Eagar, Arizona, sits near the New Mexico border in mid-eastern Arizona and is located 7,000 feet above sea level. It's surrounded by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and has a quiet, welcoming feel. It's the kind of place where Friday night football is the biggest event in town. After all, the town's wooden dome seats from 5,500 to 9,000 fans, depending on the sport. That's more than the entire population of Eagar — and it's a source of local pride.

When you picture Arizona, towering cacti and the Grand Canyon may come to mind, with a whisper of, "It's a dry heat," echoing in your ear. But the state is actually a diverse landscape, home to everything from the largest Ponderosa Pine forest in the world to the southernmost ski town in the United States. So when we suggest a summer trip to Arizona, you might be thinking, "No way." But towns like Eagar stay cooler in the summer, offer easy access to outdoor adventure, and have a strong sense of community year-round. If a summer getaway isn't in the cards, consider visiting in fall or winter — the mountain air is crisp, the scenery is beautiful, and the pace is just right.