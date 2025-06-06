Arizona's Gateway To The White Mountains Is A Breezy Town With A Friendly Atmosphere And Friday Night Lights
When you think of high school football, Texas might come to mind first — especially since students in the sports-focused town of Frisco get to play at the Dallas Cowboys training facility. But what if we told you the only domed high school football stadium in the country is actually in a small town in Arizona's White Mountains? Eagar, Arizona, sits near the New Mexico border in mid-eastern Arizona and is located 7,000 feet above sea level. It's surrounded by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and has a quiet, welcoming feel. It's the kind of place where Friday night football is the biggest event in town. After all, the town's wooden dome seats from 5,500 to 9,000 fans, depending on the sport. That's more than the entire population of Eagar — and it's a source of local pride.
When you picture Arizona, towering cacti and the Grand Canyon may come to mind, with a whisper of, "It's a dry heat," echoing in your ear. But the state is actually a diverse landscape, home to everything from the largest Ponderosa Pine forest in the world to the southernmost ski town in the United States. So when we suggest a summer trip to Arizona, you might be thinking, "No way." But towns like Eagar stay cooler in the summer, offer easy access to outdoor adventure, and have a strong sense of community year-round. If a summer getaway isn't in the cards, consider visiting in fall or winter — the mountain air is crisp, the scenery is beautiful, and the pace is just right.
Big events andsmall town spirit in Eagar
Eagar Days, held each June, is packed with family-friendly events like fishing tournaments, karaoke, dancing, skate and scooter competitions, and a donut-eating contest. The town teams up with neighboring Springerville for big celebrations, including a joint 4th of July parade once featured in the Wall Street Journal. The two towns and the surrounding area are called the Round Valley and have been intertwined for decades. Their joint Christmas Electric Light Parade has been running for 70 years! A spot you'll want to check out when you visit is Western Drug & General Store, a fixture of the Eagar community since 1934. Part pharmacy, part general store, it's the kind of place where you might run into half the town while picking up a prescription, a bag of candy, or gear for your fishing trip.
So why does this small town have such a large dome? For one thing, it snows here during football season — a lot — and sports are a big part of the fabric of the community. It also can be very windy, so when we said this was a breezy town, we meant that literally. The town came up with a great solution in 1991 by building the Round Valley Ensphere (also known as the Tot Workman Dome), part of the Round Valley School District. According to the Round Valley School District, the dome is the first daylighted dome in the country, meaning it uses natural light and heat to help maintain a comfortable temperature year-round. In addition to football, the dome hosts basketball, track, and other high school and middle school sports. It also welcomes car shows and community gatherings and serves as a walking track for residents during the cold winter months.
Eagerly plan your trip to Eagar
Eagar makes a great home base for exploring nearby attractions like Greer, the highest-elevation town in Arizona, and the Petrified Forest National Park, the most overlooked national park in the state. While hotel options are limited, you'll find plenty of vacation rentals, including cabins, apartments, and RVs. Many Phoenix residents own property in the White Mountains, as it's a quick escape from the sweltering summer temperatures of the Valley. If you're flying in, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is your best bet, with a drive of approximately four hours. Alternatively, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is a bit closer, reducing the drive to about three hours, though it offers fewer flight options.
The area is an outdoor playground, offering activities like hiking, skiing in the winter, and fishing. With over 600 miles of mountain rivers and streams and 40 area lakes, there's plenty to explore and ways to cool off in the summer. If you're a history buff or love westerns, be sure to explore spots like the former John Wayne's 26 Bar Ranch and the Springerville Heritage Center, which houses multiple museums capturing the history and proud traditions of the area.