Texas' 'Gateway To The Good Life' Is A Historic Little City With Vintage Western Vibes And A Dazzling Lake

On the prowl for the best "cowboy core" vacation destinations in the country? Saddle up and head to Granger. Although it's dubbed the "gateway to the good life," this Central Texas community could easily pass for the gateway to the West, much like Fort Worth, Texas, known as the city "where the West begins."

Home to roughly 1,200 residents, the historic little city is located in the heart of Williamson County. It's less than an hour's drive from Austin, one of Texas' best shopping destinations. Tucked away in the Brazos Trail Region, about an hour northeast of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), it's in a pretty quiet part of the state, so you may have trouble finding places to stay within city limits. Plenty of accommodations can be found about 10 miles south in Taylor, including the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Best Western Taylor Inn. You'll also find a few hotels in nearby Salado, an artsy Texas village with shopping and Scottish charm.

In Granger, the vintage Western vibes run pretty deep. So much so, that the city served as the backdrop for the frontier town scenes in the 2010 remake of "True Grit," an adaptation of the 1969 version starring the cinematic cowboy himself, John Wayne. You can certainly channel your inner "Duke" in Granger. Despite its size, there's plenty to do and see, from the shimmering Granger Lake — a refreshing respite from the searing Texas sun — to its many historical sites.