Sandwiched Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Laidback Lakeside Village Overflowing With Outdoor Fun
While it's certainly not as rugged or remote as states like Alaska, Illinois is actually a great state for outdoor adventure lovers. It has scores of beautiful state parks and recreational areas in forests and near rivers. It backs onto the great Lake Michigan, and it's even the starting point for the famous Route 66. Whether it's hiking, hunting, swimming, fishing, or a multitude of other outdoor activities, the Prairie State is ready to deliver. One underrated Illinois town that embodies the state's spirit of fun and adventure is Antioch, squashed right against the Wisconsin border. This little town with just under 15,000 people boasts lakes, walking trails, and a local charm that's hard to beat.
Antioch is also amazingly easy to access, as it's right between the two major cities of Chicago and Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination. It's just around an hour's drive from both of these bustling locations. In addition, you can take the North Central Service train line from Chicago's Union Station right into Antioch, a trip that takes around two hours. Public transport from Milwaukee to Antioch is a little more convoluted (requiring multiple trains or a combination of bus and taxi), so it would be best to drive if you're coming from this direction.
Water sports and other activities in Antioch
Antioch is proudly the gateway to the Illinois Chain O' Lakes State Park, not to be confused with the Indiana locale of the same name, an underrated state park with a chain of glistening lakes. The Illinois iteration is an impressive 11 interconnected lakes — making it one of the Midwest's largest bodies of water. There are more than 230 campsites within the park, allowing you to spend days exploring its walking trails and 6 miles of surfaced bike paths. Of course, most of the activities here are focused on the water, where you can fish for pike, catfish, and multiple species of bass. You can rent rowboats and canoes in the park and purchase food, ice, firewood, and fishing and camping supplies at the concession stand. The fun doesn't stop in winter, when you can snowshoe and sled on the park's trails and hills and ice fish and ice skate on the frozen lakes.
The pretty town of Antioch has a historic feel and a laid-back Midwestern ambiance. Visitors will find plenty of things to do in Antioch's downtown streets and in the surrounding area as well. There are dozens of shops to peruse, plenty of eateries, and golf galore at the annual Northern Illinois Mayor's Cup tournament on Antioch's own golf course, Valley Ridge. In addition, the town hosts a variety of summer events, from colorful sidewalk sales to a weekly farmer's market and free Thursday evening open-air concerts. Themed events are also held at other times of the year around Christmas and Halloween, including the Wicked Witches Night Out, which includes costume contests, raffles, and a scavenger hunt.
Where to eat and stay
While visiting a town that prides itself on its lakes, you have to try some of its beautiful lakeside eateries, like the Sandbar Bar and Grille, which serves up diner food at tables with umbrellas right by the lake. Believe it or not, Antioch even has its own lake island with a famous bar, Blarney Island, that's been operating since 1901. The bar serves up drinks, food, and live entertainment, and if you don't have your own boat, you can take a shuttle to the island right from town. Other Antioch eateries include everything from Mexican fare to alehouses and pizza you can really sink your teeth into. There's also a lovely space right on Main Street offering coffee, tea, pastry, and live music — the Open Mic Coffee and Tea House.
Visitors who want to stick around a while will find a number of options for accommodations. Among the most budget friendly are campsites inside the Chain O' Lakes State Park (at the time of writing, these charge a $25 nightly fee). There are also quaint lakeside cottages available for rent (e.g., The Cottages on Petite Lake) as well as privately owned Airbnbs, ranging from tiny homes and cabins to entire houses. Wherever you choose to stay, you're sure to enjoy your taste of Midwestern life in this special little town.