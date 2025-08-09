Sandwiched Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Laidback Lakeside Village Overflowing With Outdoor Fun

While it's certainly not as rugged or remote as states like Alaska, Illinois is actually a great state for outdoor adventure lovers. It has scores of beautiful state parks and recreational areas in forests and near rivers. It backs onto the great Lake Michigan, and it's even the starting point for the famous Route 66. Whether it's hiking, hunting, swimming, fishing, or a multitude of other outdoor activities, the Prairie State is ready to deliver. One underrated Illinois town that embodies the state's spirit of fun and adventure is Antioch, squashed right against the Wisconsin border. This little town with just under 15,000 people boasts lakes, walking trails, and a local charm that's hard to beat.

Antioch is also amazingly easy to access, as it's right between the two major cities of Chicago and Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination. It's just around an hour's drive from both of these bustling locations. In addition, you can take the North Central Service train line from Chicago's Union Station right into Antioch, a trip that takes around two hours. Public transport from Milwaukee to Antioch is a little more convoluted (requiring multiple trains or a combination of bus and taxi), so it would be best to drive if you're coming from this direction.