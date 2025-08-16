An Hour Outside Washington, D.C. Is Virginia's Oldest Restaurant Hidden In 'The Horse And Hunt Capital Of America'

America's colonial history dates all the way back to the 15th century. So it's no wonder the country is home to numerous historic restaurants. Every state in the U.S. has one: Arizona's oldest restaurant is sandwiched between the Grand Canyon and Phoenix, while a family-run establishment serving Greek Southern comfort food is Alabama's oldest eatery. Virginia's, meanwhile, looks like it's been plucked straight out of the 18th century. Located in the quaint town of Middleburg — affectionately known as "the nation's horse and hunt capital" — only 46 miles from Washington, D.C., The Red Fox Inn & Tavern is a romantic restaurant with a rich history.

The Red Fox is one of America's oldest continually operated inns and has hosted some influential American figures. Former President John F. Kennedy once graced the inn's storied rooms for a public address. Elizabeth Taylor, a Hollywood icon in the 1950s, also stayed there at various points. Considering the Red Fox opened in 1728 (it was called Chinn's Ordinary back then), it's no surprise it has seen significant faces and events in American history, including the Civil War, when its Tap Room turned into a makeshift hospital.

Today, the Red Fox's roots are lovingly preserved by Matilda Reuter Engle, the inn's seventh-generation proprietor. You can order a drink while resting your elbows on a bar made from the same wood that served as an operating table during the Civil War or simply lounging on the inn's traditional Piedmont furniture — picture a lot of rich wood — and admire the oil paintings that adorn its walls.