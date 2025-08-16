An Hour Outside Washington, D.C. Is Virginia's Oldest Restaurant Hidden In 'The Horse And Hunt Capital Of America'
America's colonial history dates all the way back to the 15th century. So it's no wonder the country is home to numerous historic restaurants. Every state in the U.S. has one: Arizona's oldest restaurant is sandwiched between the Grand Canyon and Phoenix, while a family-run establishment serving Greek Southern comfort food is Alabama's oldest eatery. Virginia's, meanwhile, looks like it's been plucked straight out of the 18th century. Located in the quaint town of Middleburg — affectionately known as "the nation's horse and hunt capital" — only 46 miles from Washington, D.C., The Red Fox Inn & Tavern is a romantic restaurant with a rich history.
The Red Fox is one of America's oldest continually operated inns and has hosted some influential American figures. Former President John F. Kennedy once graced the inn's storied rooms for a public address. Elizabeth Taylor, a Hollywood icon in the 1950s, also stayed there at various points. Considering the Red Fox opened in 1728 (it was called Chinn's Ordinary back then), it's no surprise it has seen significant faces and events in American history, including the Civil War, when its Tap Room turned into a makeshift hospital.
Today, the Red Fox's roots are lovingly preserved by Matilda Reuter Engle, the inn's seventh-generation proprietor. You can order a drink while resting your elbows on a bar made from the same wood that served as an operating table during the Civil War or simply lounging on the inn's traditional Piedmont furniture — picture a lot of rich wood — and admire the oil paintings that adorn its walls.
Dine and dream at The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
The Red Fox doesn't rest on the laurels of history. It has evolved from the days when Jackie Kennedy would frequent the inn during fall fox hunting season into one of Virginia's most enticing restaurants and wedding venues. Dining takes place in either The Tavern or the Night Fox Pub (the latter being the same room John F. Kennedy used for his formal address). The Tavern is utterly cozy with its low ceiling and timber beams, crackling fireplace, and intimate seating. The restaurant serves four courses of seasonal game and seafood, while the Night Fox is better for cocktails, wine, and pub fare.
If you're looking to stay at the inn, be prepared to spend anywhere from $250 to $800 a night, depending on the time of week and year. There are five two-room suites in the building, which all have vintage furnishings and comfortable queen- or king-size beds. You can also stay in rooms at an affiliated inn one block away or book the spacious Middleburg Cottage, which has a private courtyard, full kitchen and dining, and costs upwards of $900 a night.
It comes as little surprise that such a romantic setting is a hotspot for weddings and parties, and the inviting atmosphere helps turn any event into a memorable night. You can book out many of the inn's spaces, including the Tap Room, Night Fox Pub, and Garden Terrace. And when you're done partying, you might try visiting this gorgeous lake with cozy cabins between Richmond and Washington, D.C.