Washington's Secret Beach Destination Is A Family-Friendly Secluded Spot With Gorgeous Views And Solitude
Washington's beaches are wildly varied, with the state's 157 miles of coastline including swathes of dramatic cliffs and rock formations, seastar-strewn tidepools, and soft sand havens. Things really get special when you reach the Olympic Peninsula, where you can find Washington's northernmost shores. Beautiful mountains, lakes, and farmland abound, along with tranquil, far-flung islands like Camano Island and the San Juan Islands. While Port Williams Beach isn't on an island, arriving at this gorgeous, lightly frequented destination facing the Strait of Juan de Fuca still feels as if you've reached the end of the world.
Port Williams Beach is located inside Marlyn County Nelson Park, 20 miles east of Port Angeles, a charming beach town near Olympic National Park. A solitary road leads to the secluded locale, which unveils unbelievably scenic views. The beach's wide-open, pebbly shore faces a panoramic vista of slate-blue water, and an endless sky interrupted only by a string of mountains in the distance. A continuous song of lapping waves permeates the quiet, furthering the peaceful energy. There are a few picnic tables there too, which are perfect for sitting and watching small boats pass by.
Port Williams Beach has a surprising number of things to do
While the vibes at Port Williams Beach are meditative, there's still plenty to do, and it's perfect for families who want to enjoy a simple day out at the beach. You can bring your dog along for a nice game of catch, or take a stroll and beachcomb. Colorful stones are mixed in with the pebbles, and it's a fun game to see if you can find particularly lovely ones, like poppy jasper.
If you want to get out on the water, you're in luck, as there is a saltwater boat launch right there. The bay is typically tranquil, making it safe for canoers, paddleboarders, and kayakers. Animal lovers can also get their fill at Port Williams Beach, as tidal creatures, eagles, and seals have all been spotted here.
Birdwatchers should also pack their binoculars and open their eBird apps, as over 100 species of birds have been cataloged in the area, including charming, colorful birds like barn swallows, American goldfinches, and white-throated sparrows. Larger, predatory birds also visit the beach, such as sharp-shinned hawks and peregrine falcons. You can spend all day enjoying the beach's natural wonders, starting from the beautiful sunrises at daybreak, to nights when the moon glows over the water and shore.
Stay near Port Williams and check out the area
There's a wealth of places to stay on the Olympic Peninsula near Port Williams Beach, from campgrounds, to bed & breakfasts, to hotels. There are fully equipped campsites at Sequim Bay State Park, 15 minutes away from Port Williams alongside Puget Sound. Amenities include utility hookups, restrooms, and showers, plus access to a boat launch and a trailer dump. Part of The Olympic Discovery Trail runs through the park, passes by beautiful, heavily forested views, and ends at Olympic Peninsula Gardens.
For a mix of historic charm and plush comfort, stay at the Old Consulate Inn in Port Townsend, named in the New York Times in an article titled, "10 Travel Writers, 10 Favorite Hotels." The 135-year-old Victorian-style bed and breakfast boasts five, ornately decorated rooms with stunning views of the bay. Delightful three-course breakfasts are served there, which include delicacies such as smoked salmon quiches and gingerbread waffles.
For more nature views on the peninsula, journey to the Valley of the Rainforest Giants to see the six largest living conifers on Earth, or follow the Whale Trail, a series of coastal sites where you can see whales, sea lions, and seals. The trail continues to the village of La Push, home to some of the most amazing beaches in the Pacific Northwest, hiding in Olympic National Park. "Twilight" fans can also take a trip down memory lane 15 miles inland to Forks, where they can go on a self-guided Twilight tour, and discover Bella's old haunts such as Forks High School and the Cullen House.