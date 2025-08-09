Washington's Secret Beach Destination Is A Family-Friendly Secluded Spot With Gorgeous Views And Solitude

While the vibes at Port Williams Beach are meditative, there's still plenty to do, and it's perfect for families who want to enjoy a simple day out at the beach. You can bring your dog along for a nice game of catch, or take a stroll and beachcomb. Colorful stones are mixed in with the pebbles, and it's a fun game to see if you can find particularly lovely ones, like poppy jasper.

If you want to get out on the water, you're in luck, as there is a saltwater boat launch right there. The bay is typically tranquil, making it safe for canoers, paddleboarders, and kayakers. Animal lovers can also get their fill at Port Williams Beach, as tidal creatures, eagles, and seals have all been spotted here.

Birdwatchers should also pack their binoculars and open their eBird apps, as over 100 species of birds have been cataloged in the area, including charming, colorful birds like barn swallows, American goldfinches, and white-throated sparrows. Larger, predatory birds also visit the beach, such as sharp-shinned hawks and peregrine falcons. You can spend all day enjoying the beach's natural wonders, starting from the beautiful sunrises at daybreak, to nights when the moon glows over the water and shore.