Arizona's Hidden Limestone Wonder Near Tucson Unveils Living Caves, Scenic Trails, And A Surreal State Park

Imagine this: a secret cave hiding in the mountains, two amateur spelunkers going where no human had ever been before, blindfolding officials on the way to tour the cave to prevent them from knowing its exact location, and the hidden limestone wonder finally being revealed to the public 25 years after its discovery. No, this isn't the plot of an adventure movie; it's the true story of the caverns in Kartchner Caverns State Park, a surreal state park just an hour's drive southeast of Tucson, Arizona. While two individuals had first discovered the caverns deep in the Whetstone Mountains in 1974, they weren't opened to the public until 1999. And those who first knew about them kept them a secret for as long as they could while the Arizona Parks Department developed plans to safely open them for public visitation.

The cavern houses some of the world's biggest speleothems (cave formations), like a massive 21-foot-long soda straw stalactite. The cave is also home to the planet's largest stretch of brushite moonmilk, a soft, bulbous material found on cave walls that is powdery when dry and has a cream cheese-like consistency when wet. Because of its splendor and uniqueness, Kartchner Caverns is often considered one of the top 10 caves in the world by geologists and was voted as the best cave in the U.S. by USA Today in 2016. While there are 2.5 miles of underground tunnels and chambers in the caverns, the spaces open to the public include the Throne Room, the site of Kubla Khan (Arizona's largest column formation), and the Big Room, where moonmilk slowly grows along the walls.

The state park is not limited to the underground world at Kartchner Caverns. It boasts a handful of scenic trails in the foothills of the Whetstone Mountains as well as basic cabins and a campground for those who want to spend the night. A visit to the Kartchner Caverns State Park really does feel like stepping (or crawling) through a portal into a fantastical place, which is no small feat considering the abundance of Arizona's otherworldly attractions and surreal landscapes.