Arizona's Monument Valley Gateway Is An Otherworldly Town With Unique Attractions And Surreal Landscapes
When you picture the expansive, red desert of the American Southwest, some of the first places to pop to mind are national parks like Zion, Arches, or the Grand Canyon. More under-the-radar is the beautiful canyonland of Goosenecks State Park, an underrated stunner with unique clifftop views and camping. Then there's the quintessential Monument Valley, a breathtaking red rock tourist destination that's an icon of the Southwest. Located in the Navajo Nation, this mesmerizing landscape is among the most-photographed places in the world, known as Tse'Bii'Ndzisgaii to the Navajo people. If you're heading toward the park from the south, make sure to stop in the scenic gateway town of Kayenta, Arizona.
Kayenta sits 25 miles south of Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, making it a fantastic place to stop for provisions or use as a base to explore the region. The Navajo Welcome Center is a great place to get your bearings before heading into the park, where you can explore the history and rich Native American culture of this area along with collecting practical information like maps and advice about reaching other nearby attractions, like Canyon de Chelly, one of Arizona's most iconic canyons with picturesque Western views. Explore displays about the history and geology of the area, along with a selection of locally made arts and crafts.
Learn about Navajo history, traditions, and art in Kayenta
You'll love encountering unique culture and history in Kayenta, like the Navajo Shadehouse Museum (pictured), which features a small museum within a traditional chaha'oh, a structure typically made from tree trunks that provides respite from the hot desert sun. There's also astonishing history to discover in seemingly unusual or expected places, too. In the local Burger King, there is a display about the famous Navajo Code Talkers, who aided the U.S. military in developing a communication system during World War II using the tonal Navajo language. Examine a display from owner Richard Mike, whose father was a code talker. Due to the project's top-secret nature, Mike claims the burger joint has "more Code Talker memorabilia than the Pentagon does," in an interview with the Arizona Republic (via Atlas Obscura).
If art, weavings, jewelry, and gifts are on your radar, you'll definitely want to peruse the remarkable selection at Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise, located at the crossroads of US-160 and US-163. For centuries, the Navajo have shepherded a breed of sheep known as Navajo-Churro, thanks to the introduction of Churro sheep by the Spanish in the 1500s. The wool creates incredible fiber for weaving, and Navajo rugs, blankets, garments, home decor, and contemporary art are valuable and widely cherished by collectors.
Enjoy Kayenta's fusion of cuisine and sights
Kayenta makes a perfect stopover if you're coming down US-160 from Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park, one of the most underrated national parks in the U.S., to the Grand Canyon, as it's about halfway between the two on the almost 5-hour drive. From Albuquerque or Phoenix, Kayenta is a little more than 4.5 hours. If you're stopping for lunch, you'll find fast food options like Sonic and McDonald's in addition to the favorite, Amigo Cafe. The local joint serves excellent coffees and Mexican-Navajo fusion dishes, such as the Navajo taco, made with fry bread instead of a tortilla, or the mutton tostada, featuring sheep barbacoa, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, queso fresco, and rice.
Once you've fueled up, Kayenta is also a prime jumping-off point for guided sightseeing tours of the surrounding area, like Navajo-owned Monument Valley Tours, offering amazing insights into local customs and everyday life in this remarkable desert, along with mesmerizing views. There are many tour operators to choose from, offering different pickup points, trip lengths, and options for experiences like sunset and sunrise rides. Aside from guided tours, check out ancient volcanic formations like Agathla Peak, 8 miles north of town, and Church Rock, just 9 miles east on US-160.
After a full day, if you're looking for a hotel locally, check into the Hampton Inn or Kayenta Monument Valley Inn and take advantage of the outdoor pools. For a truly unique lodging experience near Monument Valley, book an Airbnb to experience an unforgettable traditional Navajo hogan — a small, rustic dwelling made from local juniper and mud.