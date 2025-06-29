Arizona's Monument Valley Gateway Is An Otherworldly Town With Unique Attractions And Surreal Landscapes

When you picture the expansive, red desert of the American Southwest, some of the first places to pop to mind are national parks like Zion, Arches, or the Grand Canyon. More under-the-radar is the beautiful canyonland of Goosenecks State Park, an underrated stunner with unique clifftop views and camping. Then there's the quintessential Monument Valley, a breathtaking red rock tourist destination that's an icon of the Southwest. Located in the Navajo Nation, this mesmerizing landscape is among the most-photographed places in the world, known as Tse'Bii'Ndzisgaii to the Navajo people. If you're heading toward the park from the south, make sure to stop in the scenic gateway town of Kayenta, Arizona.

Kayenta sits 25 miles south of Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, making it a fantastic place to stop for provisions or use as a base to explore the region. The Navajo Welcome Center is a great place to get your bearings before heading into the park, where you can explore the history and rich Native American culture of this area along with collecting practical information like maps and advice about reaching other nearby attractions, like Canyon de Chelly, one of Arizona's most iconic canyons with picturesque Western views. Explore displays about the history and geology of the area, along with a selection of locally made arts and crafts.