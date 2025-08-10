Arizona's Quiet City Is A Retiree's Dream With A Low Cost Of Living, Golf Courses, And Sweet Desert Scenery

If you've always dreamed of retiring in Arizona, where the weather is warm and the sun shines nearly year-round, you may be wondering how to narrow down the perfect location to spend your golden years. As the sixth-largest state in the U.S., the Grand Canyon State offers an abundance of small towns you've probably never heard of. And you should probably be looking to retire to a small town — as we age, it's more important than ever to create social connections and community. You could retire to Phoenix or Tucson, but those cities have millions of residents. Instead, consider the town of Coolidge, which is sandwiched between both of these popular cities and gives you the best of each one, albeit at a quiet, slower, more peaceful pace.

Coolidge, Arizona, is a hidden gem with affordable houses, outdoor activities, a small-town feel, and a prosperous future on the horizon. This community of around 15,000 people may be small in size, but it's big on charm. Don't just take our word for it — this community also came in at No. 2 nationally on Travel + Leisure's list of 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Retirees back in 2023. The town is located in Pinal County, the fastest growing county in the state.