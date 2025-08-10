Arizona's Quiet City Is A Retiree's Dream With A Low Cost Of Living, Golf Courses, And Sweet Desert Scenery
If you've always dreamed of retiring in Arizona, where the weather is warm and the sun shines nearly year-round, you may be wondering how to narrow down the perfect location to spend your golden years. As the sixth-largest state in the U.S., the Grand Canyon State offers an abundance of small towns you've probably never heard of. And you should probably be looking to retire to a small town — as we age, it's more important than ever to create social connections and community. You could retire to Phoenix or Tucson, but those cities have millions of residents. Instead, consider the town of Coolidge, which is sandwiched between both of these popular cities and gives you the best of each one, albeit at a quiet, slower, more peaceful pace.
Coolidge, Arizona, is a hidden gem with affordable houses, outdoor activities, a small-town feel, and a prosperous future on the horizon. This community of around 15,000 people may be small in size, but it's big on charm. Don't just take our word for it — this community also came in at No. 2 nationally on Travel + Leisure's list of 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Retirees back in 2023. The town is located in Pinal County, the fastest growing county in the state.
What resources are available for seniors in Coolidge?
Overall, the cost of living in Coolidge is lower than that of many other Arizona communities, thanks to more affordable housing and rent. While the area doesn't yet offer senior living communities, there are several resources available to support older adults who want to age in place. The company Home Instead has an office in Coolidge, offering help with everything from light housekeeping, meal prep, personal care, and companionship services to 24-hour hospice care, live-in care, and memory care. The nonprofit Central Arizona Aging brings additional services to the community, including meal delivery, resources, and events like free legal assistance offered at the city-run Adult Center. The center also offers field trips, classes, and other ways to connect with your new community. At the time of writing, hot meals are served at the Adult Center at 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday, free for ages 60 and up (with a suggested donation of $2) — a great way to socialize and save money on groceries. Easy local transportation is also an option in Coolidge thanks to the Cotton Express Shuttle — a nod to the fields you'll find surrounding the area. For adults, the fare is only a few dollars, but the service occasionally offers fare-free months.
Volunteering is a great way to fill your days as a retiree, and Coolidge has some great options. The Coolidge Cotton Patchers, a local chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild, is for quilting enthusiasts of all skill levels to work on community projects and attend "social sew" get togethers. The Friends of Casa Grande Ruins, a nonprofit organization, supports the ancient and impressive Casa Grande Ruins National Monument. Rock hounds should check out the Pinal Geology Museum, which focuses on Arizona's geologic and paleontological history. The museum is volunteer-run and offers free admission. The local Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary not only assists those who have served, but the group also runs a Veterans Museum, which showcases military artifacts and memorabilia. It is maintained entirely by volunteers.
Outdoor adventures and small town festivals
If you like to golf or spend time outdoors, Coolidge has you covered. With at least 10 golf courses in the surrounding area, you'll have plenty of greens to choose from. The highly rated Poston Butte Golf Club in nearby Florence, just about 15 minutes away, offers affordable tee times, ranging from $39 to $57 at the time of writing. In the summer, when temperatures soar, you might even score a great deal.
Coolidge sits in the heart of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, where vibrant sunsets are a year-round occurrence. You'll spot towering saguaros, desert wildflowers, and plenty of wide-open views. Though the town itself lies in a valley, it's surrounded by scenic mountains, including Signal Peak and Picacho Peak, a local favorite for hiking and springtime wildflower displays. In the hotter months, you might be looking for ways to cool down. Luckily, Coolidge has its own aquatic center with slides, fountains, and a massive pool.
And yes, Coolidge is named after President Calvin Coolidge. He authorized the construction of the nearby dam that made agriculture possible in this part of the desert. In the spring, the town celebrates its cotton crop with its Cotton Day Festival, and every October, the community celebrates Calvin Coolidge Days, a multiday hometown festival complete with a small-town parade, cornhole tournament, carnival, and more. For more retirement options in Arizona, Rio Verde was named one of the best places to retire in America for 2025.