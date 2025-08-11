Hidden Along Arizona's Verde River Are Destination-Worthy Red Rock Cliffs, Vineyards, And A Preserved Main Street
Arizona captivates visitors with its jaw-dropping landscapes, noteworthy attractions, and diverse towns. But did you know that the state also has a thriving wine country, dotted with picturesque vineyards? The United States has plenty of under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa, but Arizona often gets overlooked when it comes to garnering recognition in this department. If you are a wine enthusiast who appreciates nature and history, you may want to consider visiting charming Cottonwood in the heart of Arizona wine country, situated alongside the Verde River, just 106 miles from Phoenix International Airport.
Given its ideal climate, which is a far cry from the extreme desert heat in the southern part of the state, Cottonwood makes a great base for exploring the overlooked Verde Valley region, including the majestic red rocks in nearby Sedona. Given the sheer number of experiences awaiting right in Cottonwood, however, it totally deserves its nickname of the Biggest Little Town in Arizona.Visitors can wander through Cottonwood's captivating downtown, sip the finest regional wines at local wineries and tasting rooms, indulge in delicious local cuisine, and explore the beautiful nature around Verde River and in nearby red rock country.
Begin your adventure in the historic old town
While the beautiful red rock trails of nearby Sedona often get the most attention in this part of Arizona, the small town of Cottonwood — its population was just over 12,000 at the time of this writing — has its own unique character. Head to the highly walkable downtown area to discover this Old West personality for yourself. The heart of town brims with ambiance and over 60 unique local businesses. There are several quirky shops that visitors tend to love, like J & J Antiques, packed full of hidden treasures; Shabby Chic Boutique, a cute place to pick up some unique gifts; and Bohemian Artifacts, an intriguing antique furniture store that is well worth a browse.
Exploring downtown will certainly whip up your thirst and appetite. Be sure to stop by DA Vines Vineyard Wines & Bistro for an Arizona wine tasting and some French-inspired cuisine (we hear the duck fat fries are amazing). Alternatively, there's the Belfry Brewery, housed in an old church and serving cold craft beers and delicious bar-food bites. Another not-to-miss stop for hungry travelers is the Tavern Grille, nestled in the town's old Rialto Theatre, top-rated for its fare and wonderful customer service, per Google. And if you're still hungry for more of Arizona's charming historic towns, head south 44 miles to Prescott to experience the gold rush spirit in its full glory.
The Verde Valley's many trails, from wine to river to red rock desert
Cottonwood is right up your alley if you seek the perfect balance between indulging in tipples and exploring the iconic Verde Valley landscapes. On a self-guided tour along the Verde Valley Wine Trail, you can visit the area's top wineries and tasting rooms, which are located on this downloadable map. Some of the wineries on the trail are right in downtown Cottonwood, so you don't need to drive to hit this group of wineries. However, if you want to do all the wineries on the trail, some driving will be necessary. Be safe: designate a driver or hire a taxi.
Each winery along the trail has its own unique character and distinct wines to try. Notable wineries include Merkin Vineyards, Hilltop Winery & Trattoria, where you can enjoy Arizona tapas and guided tastings right in downtown Cottonwood. Outside of downtown, there's DA Ranch, which offers live music and tastings on its beautiful high desert estate. Cove Mesa Vineyard is a superb family-owned winery along the trail that showcases Old World-style wines in a gorgeous setting. You can't go wrong with a tasting at any of these places.
If you're craving a date with nature, there are plenty of trails to explore near Cottonwood that allow you to experience the peaceful setting around the Verde River as well as the red rock formations the area is known for. A recommended riverside trail is the Jail Trail River Walk, a 1.6-mile mostly shaded loop that departs from Main Street in Cottonwood. The quick but scenic 1.4-mile Raptor Hill and Coconino Trail Loop can be found in nearby Dead Horse State Park, which is also located along the Verde River. From this state park, kayakers and other boaters can get out on the water on the Verde River Paddle Trail, which spans 6.5 river miles from Cottonwood to Clarkdale. If you drive only 16 miles north from Cottonwood to Sedona, the landscape transforms from a green valley to a fiery red-rock desert, where countless other natural wonders and trails await you.