Hidden Along Arizona's Verde River Are Destination-Worthy Red Rock Cliffs, Vineyards, And A Preserved Main Street

Cottonwood is right up your alley if you seek the perfect balance between indulging in tipples and exploring the iconic Verde Valley landscapes. On a self-guided tour along the Verde Valley Wine Trail, you can visit the area's top wineries and tasting rooms, which are located on this downloadable map. Some of the wineries on the trail are right in downtown Cottonwood, so you don't need to drive to hit this group of wineries. However, if you want to do all the wineries on the trail, some driving will be necessary. Be safe: designate a driver or hire a taxi.

Each winery along the trail has its own unique character and distinct wines to try. Notable wineries include Merkin Vineyards, Hilltop Winery & Trattoria, where you can enjoy Arizona tapas and guided tastings right in downtown Cottonwood. Outside of downtown, there's DA Ranch, which offers live music and tastings on its beautiful high desert estate. Cove Mesa Vineyard is a superb family-owned winery along the trail that showcases Old World-style wines in a gorgeous setting. You can't go wrong with a tasting at any of these places.

If you're craving a date with nature, there are plenty of trails to explore near Cottonwood that allow you to experience the peaceful setting around the Verde River as well as the red rock formations the area is known for. A recommended riverside trail is the Jail Trail River Walk, a 1.6-mile mostly shaded loop that departs from Main Street in Cottonwood. The quick but scenic 1.4-mile Raptor Hill and Coconino Trail Loop can be found in nearby Dead Horse State Park, which is also located along the Verde River. From this state park, kayakers and other boaters can get out on the water on the Verde River Paddle Trail, which spans 6.5 river miles from Cottonwood to Clarkdale. If you drive only 16 miles north from Cottonwood to Sedona, the landscape transforms from a green valley to a fiery red-rock desert, where countless other natural wonders and trails await you.