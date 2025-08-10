Oregon's Charming Coastal Getaway Has A Glorious Beach And Scenic Shoreline Stays
Spanning 362 miles, Oregon's coastline offers breathtaking views of dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and more than two dozen beach communities, each appealing in their own way. Every year, tens of thousands of tourists visit this coastal paradise to see destinations like Pacific City, one of Oregon's underrated gems that has beach horseback riding, epic surf, and serene sunset views. However, despite the growing popularity of these hotspots, quieter gems still dot the coast. One such place is Manzanita, an oceanside city cradled by nature, with the Pacific Ocean to the west, Neahkahnie Mountain rising above, and Nehalem Bay curving along its southern edge.
Manzanita has a rich history, long before it became a coastal getaway. For thousands of years, the Nehalem and Tillamook Native American tribes lived in the region, relying on its natural resources for fishing, hunting, and foraging. In the late 1800s, settlers began arriving, including a couple named Edmund and Merti Lane. They initially called the area "Laneda by the Sea" before renaming it Manzanita, after the manzanita plants that are found in the region.
In 1912, the Lanes envisioned Manzanita as a resort destination, the same year its first oceanfront hotel and tavern opened. The couple founded a real estate company to help attract land buyers and tourists. Their son, Ben, and his wife, Joanna, eventually joined the family business. The two promoted Manzanita as the "Carmel of the North," inviting visitors to rent cottages, pitch tents, and explore the scenic coastline. Joanna, an avid reader, also established a public library that still welcomes visitors today. Manzanita officially became a city in 1946, with Ben Lane serving as its first mayor. Today, Manzanita has become the coastal haven the Lane family once dreamed of, surrounded by an expansive shoreline, nearby state parks, a golf course, and serene landscapes.
Exploring Manzanita's shoreline, trails, and quaint city
Just under a two-hour drive west of Portland, Manzanita offers a peaceful retreat along Oregon's impressive coastline. With seven miles of pristine beach, views of Neahkahnie Mountain, and forested hiking trails lined with towering spruce, nature really shines here. The city's charm also extends beyond the outdoors. Visitors can find art galleries, specialty shops, bookstores, and a sense of calm that's rare along the more crowded stretches of the coast.
The ideal time to visit Manzanita is between June and October, when mild temperatures ranging from 63 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit make it perfect for exploring. In late spring and throughout summer, the weather invites long walks on Manzanita Beach and outdoor adventures like kayaking and fishing in Nehalem Bay, as well as horseback riding along the coast in Nehalem Bay State Park. Surfers and nature lovers alike will appreciate Short Sand Beach in nearby Oswald West State Park, a secluded beach lined with lush rainforest. For those who love to hike, a trip up Neahkahnie Mountain rewards visitors with one of the most awe-inspiring views in Oregon.
Traveling and staying in Manzanita
The closest major airport to Manzanita is Portland International Airport. From there, travelers have a few options to reach the coastal city. A taxi will get you there, but expect to spend a few hundred dollars one way. For more freedom to enjoy the breathtaking drive, consider renting a car at the airport. The scenic route will take you west along the U.S. Highway 26 before connecting with Highway 101, a major roadway that is known to offer world-renowned stops and views.
Once you arrive in Manzanita, you'll find a variety of accommodations to suit your style. Lodging costs vary based on the room type and season, so it's best to check availability in advance. For a stay steeped in history, the Historic Reed House, which was built in 1916, offers oceanfront views and early-20th-century charm with modern updates. If contemporary cabins are more your vibe, Coast Cabins is just a short stroll from Manzanita Beach, boutique shops, and local eateries. For those seeking tranquility near nature trails, the Awtrey House, a bed and breakfast nestled near Neahkahnie Mountain, offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Wherever you choose to stay in this walkable city, you'll never be far from the ocean breeze and sandy shoreline.