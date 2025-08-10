Oregon's Charming Coastal Getaway Has A Glorious Beach And Scenic Shoreline Stays

Spanning 362 miles, Oregon's coastline offers breathtaking views of dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and more than two dozen beach communities, each appealing in their own way. Every year, tens of thousands of tourists visit this coastal paradise to see destinations like Pacific City, one of Oregon's underrated gems that has beach horseback riding, epic surf, and serene sunset views. However, despite the growing popularity of these hotspots, quieter gems still dot the coast. One such place is Manzanita, an oceanside city cradled by nature, with the Pacific Ocean to the west, Neahkahnie Mountain rising above, and Nehalem Bay curving along its southern edge.

Manzanita has a rich history, long before it became a coastal getaway. For thousands of years, the Nehalem and Tillamook Native American tribes lived in the region, relying on its natural resources for fishing, hunting, and foraging. In the late 1800s, settlers began arriving, including a couple named Edmund and Merti Lane. They initially called the area "Laneda by the Sea" before renaming it Manzanita, after the manzanita plants that are found in the region.

In 1912, the Lanes envisioned Manzanita as a resort destination, the same year its first oceanfront hotel and tavern opened. The couple founded a real estate company to help attract land buyers and tourists. Their son, Ben, and his wife, Joanna, eventually joined the family business. The two promoted Manzanita as the "Carmel of the North," inviting visitors to rent cottages, pitch tents, and explore the scenic coastline. Joanna, an avid reader, also established a public library that still welcomes visitors today. Manzanita officially became a city in 1946, with Ben Lane serving as its first mayor. Today, Manzanita has become the coastal haven the Lane family once dreamed of, surrounded by an expansive shoreline, nearby state parks, a golf course, and serene landscapes.