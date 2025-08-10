Tennessee's Charming Town Near Memphis Drips In History With Museums, Music, And Plenty Of Walking Trails

Nashville isn't the only place to go in Tennessee for great music. Cities like Chattanooga, the perfect summer destination for music lovers, and Memphis are great alternatives to Nashville for music lovers. And if combining music and history is your vibe, add Brownsville to your Tennessee must-visit. While officially calling itself the city of Brownstown, its website describes this destination as a "rural town" with "small-town charm." Brownstown is best known for being the hometown of music legend Tina Turner and has many music events, especially during the summer.

Brownstown is rich in history, with some of the original homes from the founding of Brownsville still standing today. There are multiple museums to explore, whether you'd like to learn more about local history at the Delta Heritage Center or discover the behind-the-scenes of Tina Turner's life at the Tina Turner Museum. If you can't make it to many museums, there are historical markers around the Courthouse Square downtown for a glimpse into the past. Beyond the historic buildings and music fests, Brownsville is also home to the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge that runs along the Hatchie River. For something more laidback and chill, the Webb Banks Passive Park has numerous walking trails and benches great for picnicking.

Brownsville is only a little over an hour from Memphis and about two and a half hours from Nashville. There are international airports in each of these cities, with the Memphis International Airport even ranked as the most family-friendly airport in America. You'll also be near cities like Covington, with its bustling historic downtown, 30 minutes away.