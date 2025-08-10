Tennessee's Charming Town Near Memphis Drips In History With Museums, Music, And Plenty Of Walking Trails
Nashville isn't the only place to go in Tennessee for great music. Cities like Chattanooga, the perfect summer destination for music lovers, and Memphis are great alternatives to Nashville for music lovers. And if combining music and history is your vibe, add Brownsville to your Tennessee must-visit. While officially calling itself the city of Brownstown, its website describes this destination as a "rural town" with "small-town charm." Brownstown is best known for being the hometown of music legend Tina Turner and has many music events, especially during the summer.
Brownstown is rich in history, with some of the original homes from the founding of Brownsville still standing today. There are multiple museums to explore, whether you'd like to learn more about local history at the Delta Heritage Center or discover the behind-the-scenes of Tina Turner's life at the Tina Turner Museum. If you can't make it to many museums, there are historical markers around the Courthouse Square downtown for a glimpse into the past. Beyond the historic buildings and music fests, Brownsville is also home to the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge that runs along the Hatchie River. For something more laidback and chill, the Webb Banks Passive Park has numerous walking trails and benches great for picnicking.
Brownsville is only a little over an hour from Memphis and about two and a half hours from Nashville. There are international airports in each of these cities, with the Memphis International Airport even ranked as the most family-friendly airport in America. You'll also be near cities like Covington, with its bustling historic downtown, 30 minutes away.
Discover the music and history of Brownsville
There are a couple of museums in Brownstown that history buffs would definitely love. Delta Heritage Center is the go-to for many, as the grounds are composed of multiple museums that showcase the place's history. The museums include the Tina Turner Museum, Sleepy John Estes Home, West Tennessee Music Museum, West Tennessee Cotton Museum, and Hatchie River Museum. Each explores a different aspect of the past—from their part in the cotton industry and highlighting music icons like Tina Turner and Blues pioneer, "Sleepy" John Estes. The Tina Turner museum is housed in the artist's former schoolhouse, Flagg Grove School.
You also shouldn't miss this distinct Brownsville icon in the form of the tallest metal outdoor sculpture in the state, called Billy Tripp's Minefield. Another museum to check out is the Dunbar Carver Museum and Cultural Center, a unique museum dedicated to African-American stories in Brownsville.
All year round, there are music festivals happening. For the fan of blues, there's Exit 56 Blues Fest every Memorial Day weekend and Hatchie Bottom Bluegrass Jamboree. These two events celebrate all things Country Blues, honoring Blues legends and Brownsville locals "Sleepy" John Estes, Hammie Nixon, and Yank Rachell. During the summer, music is alive with a weekly outdoor concert series, Live on the Lawn. There is also a weekend celebration for Tina Turner during Tina Turner Heritage Days.
Discover the outdoors and walking trails in Brownstown
For some time out in nature, head to Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge. This huge expanse of land covers 11,000 acres and is home to more than 200 species of birds. The refuge spans the middle of Hatchie River, with 23 miles of the river to explore. Here, you can go hunting, fishing, birding, kayaking and canoeing, or hiking the many trails. For all the bird lovers out there, the refuge is a resting and feeding area for waterfowl and migratory birds. They also host the annual BirdFest every spring, a mix of birdwatching, nature walks, and informative sessions on the wildlife in the area.
You'll also find O'Neal Lake, where you can go around the lake with the O'Neal Lake Loop Trail. It's an easy trail perfect for beginners and can be done under 40 minutes. There's also the Rockin' Roll Hatchie Trail that's suited for both biking and hiking and is considered to be a more moderate hike.
Closer to the city center, the Webb Banks Passive Park is great for family-friendly nature escapades or just taking a break from the bustle of downtown. The park also has tons of birds for birdwatching opportunities, where you can just sit on one of the benches and breathe in the fresh air. It's also a haven for walking trails, and the stream that runs through the park could be seen with ducks walking around and swimming.