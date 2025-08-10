Virginia's Overlooked Little Town Brims With Southern Charm, Outdoor Recreation, And A Scenic Climbable Tower
Set in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and just 6 miles from the Kentucky state line, Clintwood is a hidden gem not to be skipped. Although small in size, the town is home to historic storefronts, charming restaurants, and more than enough Southern charm to go around. Plus, there's plenty to do for outdoor adventurers — not to mention the opportunity to climb a tall observation tower.
A walk down Main Street is a great way to get to know Clintwood's local community and small businesses. Your first stop should be the Ralph Stanley Museum and Traditional Mountain Music Center, which pays homage to the late bluegrass legend. Here, you'll get to see several of the instruments Ralph Stanley used, along with some personal artifacts. The museum is also a key stop on the 330-mile-long Virginia Crooked Road Heritage Music Trail, the ultimate road trip for country music fans, which winds through the state's many mountains and cute towns.
Next up is the Dr. Phipps Family Museum, which is dedicated to a prominent local doctor who made a significant impact on the Clintwood community from the 1920s to the early 1950s. You'll find medical equipment and other memorabilia on display. The museum operates in conjunction with the Dickenson County Visitor Center and follows the same hours: weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as of the time of this publication.
Outdoor recreation knows no bounds in Clintwood
There's no shortage of outdoor adventures to enjoy in Clintwood. Situated on the border of Virginia and Kentucky, Breaks Interstate Park is a must-visit for nature lovers. Nicknamed the Grand Canyon of the South, this postcard-worthy park with Appalachian beauty offers a little bit of everything, whether you want to hike, bike, or horseback ride along the trails. For those seeking more excitement, you can sign up for a whitewater rafting excursion. The rapids here can top Class Five, making them best suited for experienced rafters. The fastest route from Clintwood to Breaks Interstate Park gets you there in about 40 minutes by car.
An hour outside Clintwood is the Devil's Bathtub, a stunning turquoise swimming hole and waterfall tucked inside a gorge. While hiking the 3.6-mile trail isn't challenging, it does require careful footing. Along the trail, you'll cross 15 streams, so make sure to wear waterproof shoes with good traction.
For truly breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains, climb to the top of the Birch Knob Observation Tower. To get there, you'll drive up a gravel mountain road until you reach the parking lot, then complete a 100-yard walk to the base of the tower before climbing the 183 steps to the observation deck. On a clear day, the visibility is unmatched, stretching across six different states, including Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and even as far as Ohio.
Getting to Clintwood, staying over, and where to dine
With so much outdoor adventure to enjoy, you're bound to work up an appetite in Clintwood. You can't go wrong with a slice of pizza or a bowl of pasta at Valentino's — a local favorite with 4.6 stars on Google. The menu is extensive, so even if you're not in the mood for Italian, it's got you covered with everything from burgers and calzones to vegetarian options. La Casa Mexicana is another popular spot for Mexican staples, all served in a welcoming, casual atmosphere.
As for where to stay, there are options right in town and a few further out. Located in the heart of Clintwood, Sleep Inn & Suites offers clean, modern rooms with contemporary design. Warm neutral tones and soft lighting make it a perfect place to recharge after an action-packed day on the trails. For travelers hoping to hit the trails right away, the Gateway to the Breaks Motel is just outside Clintwood, conveniently located near Breaks Interstate Park.
The best way to reach Clintwood is by car. Daily flights from major cities, including Charlotte, Atlanta, and Dallas-Fort Worth, arrive at Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI), the closest airport to the town. From there, it's about an hour and a half drive, depending on traffic. For visitors flying in, renting a car at the airport or searching elsewhere is your best bet.