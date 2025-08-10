Virginia's Overlooked Little Town Brims With Southern Charm, Outdoor Recreation, And A Scenic Climbable Tower

Set in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and just 6 miles from the Kentucky state line, Clintwood is a hidden gem not to be skipped. Although small in size, the town is home to historic storefronts, charming restaurants, and more than enough Southern charm to go around. Plus, there's plenty to do for outdoor adventurers — not to mention the opportunity to climb a tall observation tower.

A walk down Main Street is a great way to get to know Clintwood's local community and small businesses. Your first stop should be the Ralph Stanley Museum and Traditional Mountain Music Center, which pays homage to the late bluegrass legend. Here, you'll get to see several of the instruments Ralph Stanley used, along with some personal artifacts. The museum is also a key stop on the 330-mile-long Virginia Crooked Road Heritage Music Trail, the ultimate road trip for country music fans, which winds through the state's many mountains and cute towns.

Next up is the Dr. Phipps Family Museum, which is dedicated to a prominent local doctor who made a significant impact on the Clintwood community from the 1920s to the early 1950s. You'll find medical equipment and other memorabilia on display. The museum operates in conjunction with the Dickenson County Visitor Center and follows the same hours: weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as of the time of this publication.