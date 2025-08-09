The 'Home Of America' Is A Massachusetts Town With Art Galleries, Museums, Cafes, And Scenic Trails

Massachusetts holds a historically significant place in American history. In school, we may have learned about the Mayflower landing at Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1620, which would become the first permanent New England colony. The Boston Tea Party was the kindle that sparked the American Revolution. What might not be so widely known is that the "Home of America" lies north of Boston, in a town that is rooted in American history. Once called Cochichewick — a Native American word for a local waterway — Andover, Massachusetts is where Samuel Francis Smith wrote the song "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)" in 1831.

These days, Andover takes pride in archiving its place in American history. Its museums hold troves of knowledge on American art and archaeological pieces. Its cafes are owned by families who have lived in the town for decades. And its scenic trails give visitors a sense of why this state is called Massachusetts, which took its name from an Indigenous tribe that lived in the area. It roughly translates to "at or about the Great Hill." There's a lot of history to be learned here.

Andover is roughly equidistant from Boston and Cape Ann, where its rocky edge and granite-scarred coast hides gorgeous trails. Alternatively, you can take the train via the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority or a bus with the Merrimack Valley Transit Authority. Once in town, pop into Ultimate Perk Coffee (aka the Perk), a family-owned cafe and Andover staple since 2003. This cash-only spot can fuel your adventures in town with their Kyoto Cold Brew, a highly-caffeinated coffee brewed for 10 hours. Or stop by Perfecto's Caffe, another Andover-born cafe founded by two brothers in 1993. With over 30 coffees on deck, you'll learn why they gained the success to open up four more spots across Massachusetts. Grab a hand-made bagel from here and hit the town running.