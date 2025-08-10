Europe's Enchanting Town In Bosnia And Herzegovina Boasts Cobbled Streets In A River Canyon Setting

With plenty of tourists planning their Eurotrips around Italy, France, and Spain, many forget that there's more to the continent than the triad. Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the cheapest European countries and an underrated mountainous gem, is dotted with unique cities and natural wonders that rival some of the world's most renowned landmarks. While you'll most likely surround yourself with dramatic lakes and mountains in Kotor, don't miss out on Mostar, one of the most enchanting towns in the country. With the Neretva River dividing it into two, this destination boasts fairytale-esque architecture, characterized by ancient bridges, cobbled streets, and an old town that transports you to bygone days.

Mostar is one of those cities where the past and present coexist harmoniously. Its origins date back to the mid-15th century, with a reference to a Roman fortress existing in the area. The town experienced exponential growth when the Ottomans came into power, advancing its infrastructure and trade. This is when they built the Old Bridge, also known as Stari Most, an icon of the city. The Ottoman reign came to an end when Bosnia and Herzegovina was annexed to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Soon, European influences took over — and after two world wars, years of reconstruction followed. Even after the clash between Serbians, Croatians, and Muslims in the 1990s, Mostar persisted and was rebuilt with resilience.

Flying into Bosnia, you'll most likely land in the capital at Sarajevo International Airport. If you're renting a car, you're in for a two-hour journey through the canyon to Mostar — you can also catch the train to the city and arrive within two hours and 20 minutes. Accommodation is abundant, too — you can book a weekend stay at the riverfront Villa Divani or Hotel Bristol. Villa Floris, Hotel Mostar, and Luxury Villa Nevena are top choices, too.