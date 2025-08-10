One Of America's Largest Urban Parks Is A Tranquil Tennessee Gem With Miles Of Scenic Trails To Hike And Bike

The Volunteer State is teeming with public outdoor spaces, from Chattanooga's visitor-favorite historic Point Park to Nashville's lively Centennial Park, which even houses a full-scale replica of Athens' most iconic tourist attraction, the Parthenon. While these are all undeniably great, Shelby Farms Park, which straddles Memphis and the neighboring suburb of Cordova, may just take the cake.

Open all year long from sunup to sundown, this sprawling greensward spans 4,500 acres, making it one of the largest urban parks in the entire country. Interspersed with miles upon miles of scenic trails, this tranquil gem is a veritable oasis for hikers, bikers, and every other type of adventurer in between. More than 20 bodies of water also dot the grounds, including the 80-acre Hyde Lake, formerly known as Patriot Lake. Hyde Lake lies in the center of the park, offering visitors the chance to paddleboard, canoe, and kayak their heart out in the wilds of Tennessee.

Granted, Shelby Farms has come a long way from its humble beginnings. From 1929 to 1964, the grounds served as a penal farm for the Shelby County Penitentiary. In the 1970s, the park was finally opened to the public for recreational use, officially gaining protection status in the late aughts under the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy.

The park is super easy to get to, especially if you're coming in from out of town or state. Make landfall at the Memphis International Airport (MEM), which is only about a 20- to 30-minute drive from Shelby Farms, depending on traffic. A handful of hotels in the area offer a shuttle service to and from the airport, including the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Millbranch Road, the Historic Whispering Woods Hotel on Hacks Cross Road, the Hilton Garden Inn on Towne Center Loop, and the Courtyard Marriott on Nonconnah Boulevard.