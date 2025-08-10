One Of America's Largest Urban Parks Is A Tranquil Tennessee Gem With Miles Of Scenic Trails To Hike And Bike
The Volunteer State is teeming with public outdoor spaces, from Chattanooga's visitor-favorite historic Point Park to Nashville's lively Centennial Park, which even houses a full-scale replica of Athens' most iconic tourist attraction, the Parthenon. While these are all undeniably great, Shelby Farms Park, which straddles Memphis and the neighboring suburb of Cordova, may just take the cake.
Open all year long from sunup to sundown, this sprawling greensward spans 4,500 acres, making it one of the largest urban parks in the entire country. Interspersed with miles upon miles of scenic trails, this tranquil gem is a veritable oasis for hikers, bikers, and every other type of adventurer in between. More than 20 bodies of water also dot the grounds, including the 80-acre Hyde Lake, formerly known as Patriot Lake. Hyde Lake lies in the center of the park, offering visitors the chance to paddleboard, canoe, and kayak their heart out in the wilds of Tennessee.
Granted, Shelby Farms has come a long way from its humble beginnings. From 1929 to 1964, the grounds served as a penal farm for the Shelby County Penitentiary. In the 1970s, the park was finally opened to the public for recreational use, officially gaining protection status in the late aughts under the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy.
The park is super easy to get to, especially if you're coming in from out of town or state. Make landfall at the Memphis International Airport (MEM), which is only about a 20- to 30-minute drive from Shelby Farms, depending on traffic. A handful of hotels in the area offer a shuttle service to and from the airport, including the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Millbranch Road, the Historic Whispering Woods Hotel on Hacks Cross Road, the Hilton Garden Inn on Towne Center Loop, and the Courtyard Marriott on Nonconnah Boulevard.
Hike or bike in Shelby Farms Park
Grab your hiking boots or cycling helmet because Shelby Farms Park has more than 40 miles of paved and unpaved trails to roam. The most impressive path is the Shelby Farms Greenline, which was built on a former railroad line. The cycling and pedestrian trail spans just over 10.6 miles, running from the historic Cordova Railroad Station on the outskirts of the park all the way to Tillman Street in the neighborhood of Binghampton, which flanks Midtown Memphis to the east. You'll cross several wooden trestles along the way. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for native wildlife, such as deer and armadillos.
For a shorter jaunt, set out on the easy Chickasaw Trail, which stretches through the park for just under 3 miles. Topping AllTrails' list of the best hiking trails in Shelby Farms, the loop will take you through swaths of pine and hardwood trees, offering views of the Chickasaw, Mayor, and Pine Lakes. You'll also pass by the Woodland Discovery Playground, which is great if you have children in tow. Just keep in mind that the kids' space has limited hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing one hour before sunset.
Much like the Greenline, the vast majority of the park's paths are multi-use, so you'll want to keep an eye out for speedy cyclists and horses. The Shelby Farms Stables offer horseback riding experiences, from 30-minute trail rides to horse camps, with starting prices ranging between $20 for a wagon ride and $350 for advanced horse camp, at the time of writing. Dogs are also welcome in the park, so long as you keep them on a leash. If you want to let your pups run wild, there is a dedicated off-leash dog park called The Outback that spans more than 100 acres.
Go beyond the trails
There's far more to see in this wild patch of Memphis. Believe it or not, Shelby Farms is one of the best parks to see buffalo roam (other than Yellowstone, of course). About 15 or so of the burly beasts roam the park's 50-acre range; American bison were introduced to the area in the late 1980s in an effort to support local conservation efforts.
If you'd prefer to take in the park's views from the water, you can rent stand-up paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks at the Hyde Lake Boat House, which sits on the north bank of Hyde Lake near the park's main entrance. You can also snag pedal boats at the Pine Lake Outpost, just north of Hyde Lake near the Woodland Discovery Playground. Both rental locations are only available during the spring and summer months.
For some more water fun, take the kids to the Water Play Sprayground. Children under the age of 3 can enter for free so long as the adults pay for entry, which is $10.95, at the time of writing. Due to limited capacity, reservations are highly recommended and can be made online.
Dry off while hitting the green at the Uplands Disc Golf Course. Or, for a more thrilling excursion, go wild at the Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park. In addition to ziplining through the treetops, you can tackle a ropes course, try your aim at outdoor axe throwing, tee off with forest mini golf, or put your mind to the test in the park's outdoor escape room. Round out your Shelby Farms trip by grabbing lunch or dinner at the waterfront Coastal Fish Company, which is perched right along the shore of Hyde Lake.