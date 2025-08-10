Illinois' Charming City Is A Riverside Gem With Dutch Architecture, Old-School Charm, And Scenic Trails

Boasting the dazzling lights of Chicago, major league baseball teams, and America's largest prehistoric earthen mound, Illinois is bustling with excitement. Paddle up the cypress swamps of a secret, mysterious bayou, or cast your rods over Lake Michigan to reel in a big one. And for those craving a touch of riverside scenery with charming old-world architecture, add Fulton to your list of cities to visit. Tucked along the Mississippi River, along the Iowan border, and only about two hours west of Chicago, rolling green meadows and a majestic Dutch windmill makes Fulton the place to be for historic landmarks and countryside adventures.

Around the mid-1800s, the rural village of Fulton was settled by immigrants from Holland, and the rich Dutch heritage is a point of pride for the townsfolk today. Not only was the towering De Immigrant Windmill constructed to honor the town's Dutch roots, but the nearby Windmill Cultural Center is a treasure trove of fully functioning scale-model windmills, a fascinating glimpse into this ancient technology. Guided tours of the De Immigrant Windmill takes you up inside the machinery, and if the Midwestern breezes are cooperating, the millstones will grind flour to the delight of everyone.

You don't have to venture far for outdoor fun in Fulton. Anglers will find the marina downtown a convenient spot for great fishing, while the portion of the Great River Trail that passes through town is a scenic bike path through bucolic countryside. Just a short drive north of Fulton, amidst the swampy marshes of the Mississippi River, the Lock and Dam 13 Recreation Area is a spellbinding waterscape of grassy islands and ghostly trees. Birdwatchers should keep an eye out for flocks of Canada geese, pelicans, and bald eagles. Whether you're touring windmills or wildlife spotting, Fulton is a guaranteed thrill.