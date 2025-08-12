Just Beyond Phoenix Is Arizona's Wild Mountain Park That's Carved Apart By Stunning Trails With Wildlife

If you're looking for a quick walk that isn't too strenuous, you can start with the short and sweet Moonlight Trail. The Moonlight Trail is a scenic and relatively easy hike that's one of the best in the park. This trail can also be made into a 2.2-mile loop by connecting it to the Stargazer Trail and San Tan Trail Loop, which are rated as easy and provide excellent views of the saguaro forests. After traversing the Moonlight and Stargazer Trails, you will follow a small section of the longer San Tan Trail back to the parking lot to complete the loop.

If you're looking for a slightly more challenging alternative, you could try the Dynamite Trail instead. In fact, the most popular route in the park is the Dynamite Trail combined with the Goldmine Trail to form a loop. This roughly 4.5-mile trail takes about an hour and a half to complete. The trail traverses the mountain ridges and provides panoramic views. However, some travelers warn that the up-and-down terrain is strenuous. One reviewer on AllTrails advised that all hikers should "bring 3 liters of water, electrolytes, and snacks!" In particular, the Goldmine Trail section is difficult due to its steep climb to the highest point in San Tan.

If you're not feeling up to a trail with these elevation changes, the San Tan Trail by itself is another good option for a longer hike. This trail is around 6.4 miles long and takes between two and three hours to complete depending on your hiking speed. It's a lovely trail that intersects with several other trails as it winds through a large portion of the park.