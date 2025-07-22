Just Outside Phoenix Is A Biking Trail System Providing Red Rock Views And Ride-All-Day Energy
Arizona is home to a wonderful variety of thrilling adventures, and outdoor hobbyists can get their kicks in all sorts of ways there, from skydiving in Eloy, the "skydiving capital" of Arizona, to traversing Hunter Trail, one of the most challenging desert hikes in the state. Adding to these escapades are the iconic, dramatic landscapes that span the Southwest. For a trek through pristine areas of the cacti-covered Sonoran Desert that's easily accessible from the state's capital of Phoenix, check out the Hawes Trail System.
In this expanse, rocky views invigorate bikers in the network, as flow trails, climb trails, and jump lines keep your heart pumping all day. Droppers and kickers get riders in the air at Hawes, and the trails' varied terrain gives everyone, from beginners to advanced riders, a chance to rip. Hawes Trail gets lighter tourist traffic than the nearby South Mountain or McDowell Mountain Park (the largest urban preserve in the contiguous U.S.), and you don't even have to venture that far out of Phoenix to get there, as it's about a 30-minute drive east of the city.
Crush it all day at the Hawes Trail System
There are multiple routes to choose from in the Hawes Trail System, but if you're a beginner, head to the Big Sister trail. The mostly downhill trail has bermed corners that keep riders flowing, and you can choose if you want to practice with rock drops and kickers too. The trail takes about seven minutes to complete, and although it's not particularly technical, it picks up quite a bit of speed.
The Secret Trail is for intermediate riders. Over 12 minutes, you'll climb 167 feet, and you'll also get some fast downhill sections there. Dirt Therapy is a newer, intermediate trail that has one jump after the next, so you'll certainly get some air and fast action in this speedy flow and jump line.
Advanced riders can get a rush with fun lines like Iron Goat and Mine Trail, a flowy technical trail, but a must-try is Red Mountain Rush. Descending from one of the highest ridges at Hawes Trails, the route presents a blur of flowy rollers, jumps, rough rock gardens, and small drops. Gorgeous views of Red Mountain loom just off-track, making the adrenaline-inducing adventure seem even more unreal.
Know the rules and where you're going at Hawes Trails
The Hawes Trail System traverses more than 60 miles of singletrack trails, so it helps to park in the areas that are near the ones you want to do. For the closest access to the Secret and Mine trails, park at the Granite Reef Dam area on the side of the North Bush Highway. For proximity to most downhill trails in the area, the Wildhorse parking area is the best choice, found at the beginning of the Wildhorse climbing trail.
Like any sport, mountain biking has its own set of rules that should be respected. So, look out for hikers and runners, as they have the right of way. Don't create shortcuts or ride off-trail either, as this can damage the environment and lead to trail erosion. Although it's tempting, avoid skidding on the trails, as that can also harm them. Rounding corners and coming to a stop should be done skillfully and with control.
If you're new to mountain biking, a little bit of reconnaissance couldn't hurt before you hit a trail to find out what the vibe is. When in doubt, ask a park attendant or consult the park map for exact descriptions. It's important to try to prevent injuries while riding, so gear up with a helmet, full-finger gloves, and knee pads. If you're staying in Arizona and looking for additional ways to enjoy the outdoors on your bike, check out the exceptional trails of Madera Canyon in Tucson.