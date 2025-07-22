Just Outside Phoenix Is A Biking Trail System Providing Red Rock Views And Ride-All-Day Energy

The Hawes Trail System traverses more than 60 miles of singletrack trails, so it helps to park in the areas that are near the ones you want to do. For the closest access to the Secret and Mine trails, park at the Granite Reef Dam area on the side of the North Bush Highway. For proximity to most downhill trails in the area, the Wildhorse parking area is the best choice, found at the beginning of the Wildhorse climbing trail.

Like any sport, mountain biking has its own set of rules that should be respected. So, look out for hikers and runners, as they have the right of way. Don't create shortcuts or ride off-trail either, as this can damage the environment and lead to trail erosion. Although it's tempting, avoid skidding on the trails, as that can also harm them. Rounding corners and coming to a stop should be done skillfully and with control.

If you're new to mountain biking, a little bit of reconnaissance couldn't hurt before you hit a trail to find out what the vibe is. When in doubt, ask a park attendant or consult the park map for exact descriptions. It's important to try to prevent injuries while riding, so gear up with a helmet, full-finger gloves, and knee pads. If you're staying in Arizona and looking for additional ways to enjoy the outdoors on your bike, check out the exceptional trails of Madera Canyon in Tucson.