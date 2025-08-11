Nestled In The Heart Of Arizona's Rim Country Is A Secluded Lake Escape With Prime Camping And Fishing

The best thing about a dispersed campground is that you can pitch your tent wherever you like. Once you arrive at the lake, take another hike to find your campsite. The Bear Canyon Lake Loop is a 3.2-mile trek through the pine, blue spruce, and aspen trees along the lake's perimeter. Once you arrive at an area with a great view of the lake, unpack and get ready for the fishing.

The 60-acre lake is stocked about six times a year with rainbow trout, but you might also catch brown trout, smallmouth bass, brook trout, and sunfish. Please remember that children ages 10 to 17 are required to have a Youth Combination Hunt and Fish license, and adults must carry a combo Hunt/Fish license while fishing. Both licenses can be purchased online at Arizona's Game and Fish Department, as well as at most local sporting goods stores.

Like Apache Lake, Bear Canyon is another remote lake surrounded by incredible canyon walls. It's cost-free to visit the lake and the rugged camping area, which is ideal for tent and RV campers. From the heart of Phoenix, it takes an easy two-and-a-half-hour drive to enjoy some time in the great outdoors. The lake and campsite are best enjoyed in the spring and fall, avoiding Arizona's rainy monsoon season from June to September. The weekends tend to bring a lively crowd, late-night campfires, and ATVs to Bear Canyon Lake, Arizona, so visit during the week for a quiet retreat.