Nestled In The Heart Of Arizona's Rim Country Is A Secluded Lake Escape With Prime Camping And Fishing
There's a secluded lake escape hidden in Arizona's White Mountains that's the perfect place for swimming, fishing, hiking, and camping. Deep in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is a narrow lake surrounded by canyons that you can only access by a foot trail. Take the scenic Rim Road to the remote Bear Canyon Lake and enjoy a unique outdoor adventure that begins with a steep hike.
About halfway between Phoenix and the Petrified Forest, a lesser-known gem of Arizona, is Bear Canyon Lake, another hidden treasure and a respite from distractions. Please note that the dispersed campground has minimal amenities and is a "Pack it in – Pack it out" space, so leave no trace and take everything you brought with you (even your trash). According to the Forest Service website, there is no public garbage service or drinking water, though travelers will find "rustic toilets" at the pet-friendly park. At an elevation of 7,600 feet, Bear Canyon Lake can cool down, especially at night, so pack accordingly.
Camping and fishing at Bear Canyon Lake
The best thing about a dispersed campground is that you can pitch your tent wherever you like. Once you arrive at the lake, take another hike to find your campsite. The Bear Canyon Lake Loop is a 3.2-mile trek through the pine, blue spruce, and aspen trees along the lake's perimeter. Once you arrive at an area with a great view of the lake, unpack and get ready for the fishing.
The 60-acre lake is stocked about six times a year with rainbow trout, but you might also catch brown trout, smallmouth bass, brook trout, and sunfish. Please remember that children ages 10 to 17 are required to have a Youth Combination Hunt and Fish license, and adults must carry a combo Hunt/Fish license while fishing. Both licenses can be purchased online at Arizona's Game and Fish Department, as well as at most local sporting goods stores.
Like Apache Lake, Bear Canyon is another remote lake surrounded by incredible canyon walls. It's cost-free to visit the lake and the rugged camping area, which is ideal for tent and RV campers. From the heart of Phoenix, it takes an easy two-and-a-half-hour drive to enjoy some time in the great outdoors. The lake and campsite are best enjoyed in the spring and fall, avoiding Arizona's rainy monsoon season from June to September. The weekends tend to bring a lively crowd, late-night campfires, and ATVs to Bear Canyon Lake, Arizona, so visit during the week for a quiet retreat.