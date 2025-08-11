Phoenix's Underrated Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Tech Hub With Festivals, Farms, And Vibrant Art Scenes
While Chandler, Arizona, started as an agricultural town in the early 1900s (and you can still find working farms and farmers' markets that honor that history), today, it pairs those roots with a growing reputation for innovation. About 25 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix, the city is a 35-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — and your first experience might even be a surprise, as calling an Uber at this airport could land you in a Waymo driverless car, a fitting intro to the city's tech-forward mindset.
Once you're in Chandler, it's clear why the city appeals to families. Its parks and recreation centers are thoughtfully designed to keep all ages entertained, with standout spots like Tumbleweed Park, an over 200-acre space filled with sports fields, shaded trails, and open lawns. If you're traveling with little ones, the Playtopia! playground has themed zones, like a farm area and a cityscape, for entertainment. For families looking to stay cool in Arizona's heat, Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center features a lazy river, slides, and shaded picnic areas.
Within Tumbleweed Park lies Tumbleweed Ranch, a quiet corner where Chandler's agricultural roots come to life. You can walk around old buildings like the McCroskey House from 1917 and see old equipment that farmers used. Schools bring students here for hands-on activities like churning butter or learning about crops.
Chandler's tech-forward innovation and community events
Ask locals what defines Chandler today, and you'll likely hear two answers: technology and community. The city is home to major employers like Intel, which operates one of its largest semiconductor manufacturing campuses here, and Northrop Grumman, a leader in aerospace and defense technology. This strong tech presence has shaped the city's economy and helped build a thriving downtown. As business owner Kim Paschich tells ABC 15 Arizona, "People are moving here for businesses on the Price Corridor, then settling into the community, which is helping me and other business owners."
You can see the same mix of growth and community pride in Chandler's busy events calendar. The year begins with the Chandler Multicultural Festival in January at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, where you can experience global traditions through food, dance, and live music. In March, the Ostrich Festival takes over Tumbleweed Park with rides, games, concerts, and even real ostrich races. It's one of the city's biggest events. In April, the Chandler Jazz Festival brings live music downtown with free performances from local and regional artists.
The year ends on a festive note in December with the Tumbleweed Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights. This event features a 35-foot tree made from over 1,000 tumbleweeds, plus a colorful light parade, music, and family-friendly fun in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park. As the city glows with holiday cheer, Chandler also invites visitors to look up and take in the stars. While one of the world's best stargazing destinations is in Tucson, Arizona, Chandler's annual stargazing event at Veterans Oasis Park lets guests explore the night sky through telescopes, science demos, and guided activities.
Chandler is a cultural hub worth visiting
You might hear about Phoenix's art walks, Tubac's galleries, or Jerome, a spot once called the "Wickedest Town in the West," when talking about Arizona's creative environments. Chandler, too, has carved out a place in Arizona's art scene, featuring a growing number of galleries and events. Its downtown area is home to several galleries, performance spaces, and community festivals. At the heart of it all is the Chandler Center for the Arts, which offers theater performances, music concerts, and art exhibitions throughout the year.
Just a short walk away, the Vision Gallery showcases rotating exhibits of local and national artists working in a range of mediums, from sculpture to digital art. Entry is free, and the space can be enjoyed in under an hour. Chandler also hosts the Fine Art and Wine Festival. Set in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, the festival brings together more than 100 artists from across the Southwest, paired with wine tastings and gourmet food vendors. Tickets usually cost around $5, and parking is plentiful.
For a stay that keeps you close to Chandler's art and dining scene, consider the Crowne Plaza Phoenix‑Chandler Golf Resort. Open since the early 20th century and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the property has an outdoor pool, restaurants, and access to the 18‑hole San Marcos Golf Course right next door. Many rooms feature balconies or patios, and you can walk to shops and restaurants in downtown Chandler easily.