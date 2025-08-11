Phoenix's Underrated Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Tech Hub With Festivals, Farms, And Vibrant Art Scenes

While Chandler, Arizona, started as an agricultural town in the early 1900s (and you can still find working farms and farmers' markets that honor that history), today, it pairs those roots with a growing reputation for innovation. About 25 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix, the city is a 35-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — and your first experience might even be a surprise, as calling an Uber at this airport could land you in a Waymo driverless car, a fitting intro to the city's tech-forward mindset.

Once you're in Chandler, it's clear why the city appeals to families. Its parks and recreation centers are thoughtfully designed to keep all ages entertained, with standout spots like Tumbleweed Park, an over 200-acre space filled with sports fields, shaded trails, and open lawns. If you're traveling with little ones, the Playtopia! playground has themed zones, like a farm area and a cityscape, for entertainment. For families looking to stay cool in Arizona's heat, Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center features a lazy river, slides, and shaded picnic areas.

Within Tumbleweed Park lies Tumbleweed Ranch, a quiet corner where Chandler's agricultural roots come to life. You can walk around old buildings like the McCroskey House from 1917 and see old equipment that farmers used. Schools bring students here for hands-on activities like churning butter or learning about crops.