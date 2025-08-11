A Glorious Texas Desert Oasis Is A Hot Spring Retreat With Cute Cabins, Mineral Waters, And Stunning Scenery

If you're undaunted by a road trip to the remote, then pack your sense of adventure: Chinati Hot Springs, the self-proclaimed "Oasis in the Chihuahuan Desert" in southwest Texas, is calling your name. Refresh your old-school map reading skills and be prepared to bring printed directions, because as the resort notes on its website, you'll get lost if you rely on modern technology like a GPS or Google. But, don't be deterred by that warning — a once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits those who dare to travel to this hidden-gem destination, known for its cozy cabins, natural mineral hot springs, the shade of its cottonwood trees, and breathtaking Chihuahua Desert scenery.

The closest commercial airports to Chinati Hot Springs are El Paso (238 miles and a time zone away) and Midland (232 miles away), both about four and a half hours away by car. On its website, the property provides driving directions from Marfa and the beautiful, under-the-radar gem, Big Bend National Park, so you may want to follow their lead and travel from one of those locations first before continuing on to the resort (especially since they warn you multiple times not to depend on your GPS). You will also need to fill up your gas tank and purchase groceries and other provisions on the way, as there are no stores or gas stations nearby. The closest are in Presidio, about 45 miles (one hour) away.