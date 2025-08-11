A Glorious Texas Desert Oasis Is A Hot Spring Retreat With Cute Cabins, Mineral Waters, And Stunning Scenery
If you're undaunted by a road trip to the remote, then pack your sense of adventure: Chinati Hot Springs, the self-proclaimed "Oasis in the Chihuahuan Desert" in southwest Texas, is calling your name. Refresh your old-school map reading skills and be prepared to bring printed directions, because as the resort notes on its website, you'll get lost if you rely on modern technology like a GPS or Google. But, don't be deterred by that warning — a once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits those who dare to travel to this hidden-gem destination, known for its cozy cabins, natural mineral hot springs, the shade of its cottonwood trees, and breathtaking Chihuahua Desert scenery.
The closest commercial airports to Chinati Hot Springs are El Paso (238 miles and a time zone away) and Midland (232 miles away), both about four and a half hours away by car. On its website, the property provides driving directions from Marfa and the beautiful, under-the-radar gem, Big Bend National Park, so you may want to follow their lead and travel from one of those locations first before continuing on to the resort (especially since they warn you multiple times not to depend on your GPS). You will also need to fill up your gas tank and purchase groceries and other provisions on the way, as there are no stores or gas stations nearby. The closest are in Presidio, about 45 miles (one hour) away.
Rooms and amenities at Chinati Hot Springs
Chinati Hot Springs, whose original proprietor was sculptor Donald Judd, is for those who are truly looking to get away from it all — really get away from it all. Guests from the U.S. and Mexico have flocked to indulge themselves in the retreat's calming waters "since before there was a border," says the resort on its website. In this ultra-secluded desert locale, you won't be able to use your mobile phone, and the property doesn't offer Wi-Fi. For those who want to truly unplug, it's the ultimate getaway to enjoy true peacefulness and tranquility.
The resort offers seven cabins that sleep two to four people. As a reminder of the area's Mexican heritage, the cabins have Spanish names: El Dorado, Dos Amigos, Las Palmas, El Corazón, Número Uno, El Presidente, and El Patrón. All seven can also be rented together, sleeping a total of 20 people. Each has air conditioning, heat, sinks, and toilets, along with amenities like mini refrigerators and coffee makers. Five have private indoor or baths and showers, while two share a bath house. A couple also have their own grills and fire pits. All have vibrant, brightly colored walls and bedding. There isn't a restaurant, but the retreat provides charcoal grills and a shared kitchen furnished with cookware, dishes, and utensils for cooking and eating. Each guest is expected to treat the shared spaces as if they were their own home, cleaning up after themselves.
Explore the Chihuahua Desert beyond Chinati Hot Springs
Because of its off-the-beaten-path location in the Chihuahua Desert where there is very little car traffic, Chinati Hot Springs is ideal for spending time outdoors. Additional activities beyond soaking in the resort's warm, soothing springs and its pool include hiking and biking. There are 640 acres of hiking trails nearby, as well as biking on River Road alongside the Rio Grande to the town of Candelaria.
While the address for Chinati Hot Springs says it's in Marfa, Texas' most unique town, it's not, as evidenced above. But the town is still worth a day (and night) trip. Marfa, which is actually about 50 miles (about an hour and a half) away by car, was the home of Donald Judd. You'll be able to see his work and that of others in the Chinati Foundation. The town is also famous for the Marfa Lights, inexplicable lights of various colors that appear on the horizon. If you're feeling even more adventurous, hidden In Texas' Chisos Mountains and Big Bend is an abandoned ghost town with a vibrant art community, Terlingua, Texas, about 109 miles (two and a half hours) away by car. Or, head to Big Bend Ranch State Park, with views just as iconic as the aforementioned national park of the same name, minus the crowds.