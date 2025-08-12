Between Pisa And Florence Is Italy's Town With Sprawling Countryside, Wineries, And Charming Historic Villas

The very best destination for wine lovers in Italy, postcard-worthy landscapes peppered with slender Mediterranean cypresses, 2,500-plus hours of sunshine each year, the birthplace of the country's oldest pasta — the list of stuff that's going for Tuscany is long and tempting for the would-be traveler, there's no doubt about that. But it's often the more hidden, off-the-radar things that really make this corner of the Italian boot so enchanting. Just check out the town of Capannori.

It's sandwiched between the oft-visited cities of Florence, which counts around 3.8 million visitors each year, and Pisa, where the iconic leaning tower alone draws in 5 million people each year. There, it spreads across the hills to the southwest of Lucca — an ancient fortress town and Rick Steves' favorite place to bike in Italy — offering glimpses of handsome villas built by noble families way back when, along with elegant gardens, stirring churches, and access to wild mountain trails.

Sounds like the perfect thing? We thought it might. The bonus here is that Capannori is super-easy to get to. The international airport in Pisa is only a 30-minute drive to the southwest, while Florence's Amerigo Vespucci Airport is just 45 minutes away to the east. The main E76 highway also whizzes right through the middle of the area, connecting with the main roads of the Italian spine to make trips in from Rome possible in under four hours.