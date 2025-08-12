Just Outside Yosemite Is California's Sierra Foothills Region With Glamping And A Hot Wine And Craft Beer Scene

Yosemite National Park usually inspires visions of geologic grandeur. Half Dome, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, is basically the beacon for the park — beckoning travelers for hikes or photo ops in equal measure. However, the surrounding Sierra Foothills have even more to offer visitors than just staggering scenery. Which is saying something, as the scenery is truly staggering.

Just outside Yosemite, Tuolumne County boasts a dynamic food and beverage scene. Home to one of the U.S.A's greatest little towns, it's also the perfect alternative for fun lodging options for travelers unable (or unwilling) to snag a reservation in Yosemite's crown jewel, Tuolumne Meadows Campground.

Glamping is an excellent way to experience the fresh air and expansive feel of the Sierra Foothills' great outdoors with the amenities and general infrastructure of the great indoors — think heating, plumbing, and on-site restaurants that preclude the need to cook over an open fire. Better yet, northern California is also renowned for its iconic beverages. And although wine is arguably its most famous, the American craft beer movement also began in the region. Read on for dynamic glamping and drinking options to consider when Half Dome is next on your to-do list.