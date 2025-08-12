Just Outside Yosemite Is California's Sierra Foothills Region With Glamping And A Hot Wine And Craft Beer Scene
Yosemite National Park usually inspires visions of geologic grandeur. Half Dome, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, is basically the beacon for the park — beckoning travelers for hikes or photo ops in equal measure. However, the surrounding Sierra Foothills have even more to offer visitors than just staggering scenery. Which is saying something, as the scenery is truly staggering.
Just outside Yosemite, Tuolumne County boasts a dynamic food and beverage scene. Home to one of the U.S.A's greatest little towns, it's also the perfect alternative for fun lodging options for travelers unable (or unwilling) to snag a reservation in Yosemite's crown jewel, Tuolumne Meadows Campground.
Glamping is an excellent way to experience the fresh air and expansive feel of the Sierra Foothills' great outdoors with the amenities and general infrastructure of the great indoors — think heating, plumbing, and on-site restaurants that preclude the need to cook over an open fire. Better yet, northern California is also renowned for its iconic beverages. And although wine is arguably its most famous, the American craft beer movement also began in the region. Read on for dynamic glamping and drinking options to consider when Half Dome is next on your to-do list.
Every kind of glampsite is on hand in Tuolumne County
In northern California, waking up among the redwoods is the kind of vibe that certain properties offer. In Tuolumne County, glampsites take the form of rustic cabins, funky yurts, and platform tents under the expansive sky of the Sierra Foothills region — each with a multitude of amenities designed for entertainment and comfort during your stay.
For starters, Under Canvas Yosemite offers safari-style platform tents that can sleep up to six people on a car-free property located just 10 minutes from Yosemite's main entrance. Fear not, your car will be parked just short shuttle ride away. A communal fire for s'more making, live music, and other programming makes the property an engaging place to be, even if you need to give your feet a rest for a day. Prices there begin around $360 per night.
Just five minutes outside the park, the Evergreen Lodge is a mountain resort with a rustic feel made up of individual cabins nestled in the woods. It also features a central restaurant, tavern, and general store, and cabin reservations begin around $250 a night. Finally, Yosemite Pines RV Resort & Family Lodging offers a tremendous variety of unique stays including old-timey covered wagons, retro trailers, cabins, and yurts. Rates vary widely by season and type of lodging, but the glamping options on the property typically range from $89 to $439 per night.
Enjoy a taste of the region's wine, beer, and cider
Wine grapes don't generally grow where mountains are capped with snow all year. However, that doesn't mean that you can't get a taste of California wine country while visiting Yosemite. Between the Tuolumne County towns of Jamestown, Sonora, and Columbia — a California Gold Rush town with a historic State Park — several local wineries provide a great way to kick off your hiking boots and enjoy the scenery with a glass.
At Gianelli Vineyards, for example, guests may briefly indulge the idea that they're traveling in the Italian Alps with 16 different Italian grape varieties showcased in its award-winning wines. Similarly, Inner Sanctum Cellars is the place to be for both grape enthusiasts and hop heads. Its tasting room features both wine and beers on tap, plus a selection of tapas for the hungry hiker. If your enthusiasm for California culture extends beyond hiking and wine all the way to Hollywood, head over to Hurst Ranch Depot. Featured in Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven," you'll be more than forgiven for stopping in for a local pour. Finally, Arthur Michaels vineyard, a boutique estate winery, makes primarily Primitivo, Sangiovese, and Barbera-based wines in the foothills' fertile, volcanic soil.
Beer and cider are also stops along the trail. The Tuolumne County Craft Beverage Trail, that is, as water will likely be the beverage of choice for any hiking trails within the park. Located about an hour's drive from Yosemite's main entrance, you can also find the gold-rushed themed Around the Horn Brewing Company, Bear Tent Brewing Company, and chic Sonora Tap Room. Speaking of gold, Indigeny Reserve is your golden ticket to all things apple: cider, barrel-aged apple brandy, and private tours of the orchards.