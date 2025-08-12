England's Second-Smallest City Is Known For A Charming Gothic Cathedral And Europe's Oldest Residential Street
Oftentimes, it's the smallest cities that boast the most charm. Maybe it's the magic of Cornwall's most enigmatic town, Tintagel — or its scrumptious Cornish pasties. Or perhaps it's the imposing architecture that makes it look grander than it is. That's the case with Wells in Somerset, where medieval structures and historic streets transport you to the Dark Ages (minus the plague, of course). Despite being the second smallest in England, Wells has managed to grace the silver screen multiple times over the years. While it reminds everyone of Hogwarts from the Harry Potter movies, comedy lovers will recognize it from "Hot Fuzz," starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. With one of the most incredible Gothic cathedrals commanding attention in the heart of the city, Wells leaves a lasting impression, even if it doesn't stretch far on the map.
Wells has always been a place of profound spiritual significance, as early as the Roman period. From archaic shrines to Christian altars, its identity was rooted in belief. Streets as old as seven centuries still exist here, watching leaders rise and vanish. Experiencing the essence of Wells is a must, and there's no better time than now.
If you find flights to Bristol Airport, you can arrive within 30 minutes by car or 1.5 hours by bus. The journey is longer from London — you'll have to take a train and a bus to reach it in three hours. The city of Bath, which is home to one of the best-preserved ancient Roman bath complexes in Europe, has direct bus routes. As for lodging options, The White Hart offers that traditional English comfort and hospitality. The Sheep and Penguin provides a quintessential pub stay with seven exclusive rooms. The 600-year-old Swan Hotel, Baytree House, and The Crown at Wells are top picks, too.
Admire the historic landmarks and pristine gardens of Wells
Widely considered "the most poetic of the English Cathedrals," the striking Wells Cathedral took over three centuries to complete. The result is a unique architectural masterpiece, distinguished by its one-of-a-kind features. For starters, its West Front holds around 300 medieval statues, including angels, the Twelve Apostles, and other life-size biblical figures. The interior has more extraordinary elements — the 14th-century Jesse Window is a remarkable stained glass with one of the largest imagery collections. The Wells clock, the second oldest of its kind, is another singular point — every quarter, knights emerge to duel while the Quarter Jack hits the hours with his heels. Not to mention, the spectacular scissor arches that anchor the central tower are a sight to behold.
Walk behind the cathedral, and you'll find yourself in Europe's oldest residential street. Vicar's Close is a dead-end street where members of the Vicars Choral of the Cathedral Choir have been living since the 14th century. The elaborately preserved area houses a chapel, treasury, library, and muniment room, with the covered Chain Gate Bridge linking it to the cathedral. From there, make your way to the Bishop's Palace and Gardens to marvel at the old-world moat and knightly gatehouse with drawbridge and ramparts. The 800-year-old palace building is still in operation — the Coronation Room keeps the iconic cope safe until it's time for the successor to step in.
Stoberry Park Gardens is a lovely spot to enjoy a moment of peace. Covering six acres of lush sunken gardens, roses, spring bulbs, interesting sculptures, and ponds, this is a wonderful place to learn about the flora and unwind. Relax by the gazebo, smell the colorful salvias and irises, have afternoon tea, and take in the tranquil views of Wells and the verdant garden.
Visit the museums, caves, and nature preserves
Locals will recommend adding the Wells and Mendip Museum to your itinerary. Established in 1893, the museum displays exhibits on the Mendip Hills' geology, archaeology, and social history. Observe artifacts such as tools from the Stone Age, a 6.5-foot skeleton of an ichthyosaur, 18th- and 19th-century embroideries, and examples of early stonemasonry. Another landmark they'll tell you to check out is the Wookey Hole Caves. This underrated attraction is composed of limestone, sandstone, and dolomitic conglomerate — it has provided shelter for more than 50,000 years. Touring the cavern, you'll discover that some of the chambers served as burial grounds for the Celts, while the Cathedral Chamber offers diving opportunities.
The nearby Ebbor Gorge National Nature Reserve is worth a visit, especially if you want to hike amongst ferns and limestone formations. The 157-acre site features three nature trails to follow, with boulders getting larger as you venture deep within the reserve. When you reach the top of the gorge, you'll be rewarded with panoramic vistas of the Mendips. Those who haven't had enough of nature can head to the Milton Lodge Gardens, comprising six zones. The Central Terrace is surrounded by shrubs and perennials, while the Sundial Terrace is perfect for strolling along rugosa and musk-lined paths. The most impressive of all is the Upper Terrace, where the picturesque scenery spans Wells Cathedral, Glastonbury Tor, and the Vale of Avalon.
As magnificent as Wells Cathedral is, don't miss St. Cuthbert's Church either. Dating back to the 13th century, the church boasts a tower so glorious that tourists occasionally mistake it for the main cathedral. After admiring these medieval beauties, plan a day trip to the Eden Project, one of the best family attractions with the world's largest indoor rainforest.