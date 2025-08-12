England's Second-Smallest City Is Known For A Charming Gothic Cathedral And Europe's Oldest Residential Street

Oftentimes, it's the smallest cities that boast the most charm. Maybe it's the magic of Cornwall's most enigmatic town, Tintagel — or its scrumptious Cornish pasties. Or perhaps it's the imposing architecture that makes it look grander than it is. That's the case with Wells in Somerset, where medieval structures and historic streets transport you to the Dark Ages (minus the plague, of course). Despite being the second smallest in England, Wells has managed to grace the silver screen multiple times over the years. While it reminds everyone of Hogwarts from the Harry Potter movies, comedy lovers will recognize it from "Hot Fuzz," starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. With one of the most incredible Gothic cathedrals commanding attention in the heart of the city, Wells leaves a lasting impression, even if it doesn't stretch far on the map.

Wells has always been a place of profound spiritual significance, as early as the Roman period. From archaic shrines to Christian altars, its identity was rooted in belief. Streets as old as seven centuries still exist here, watching leaders rise and vanish. Experiencing the essence of Wells is a must, and there's no better time than now.

If you find flights to Bristol Airport, you can arrive within 30 minutes by car or 1.5 hours by bus. The journey is longer from London — you'll have to take a train and a bus to reach it in three hours. The city of Bath, which is home to one of the best-preserved ancient Roman bath complexes in Europe, has direct bus routes. As for lodging options, The White Hart offers that traditional English comfort and hospitality. The Sheep and Penguin provides a quintessential pub stay with seven exclusive rooms. The 600-year-old Swan Hotel, Baytree House, and The Crown at Wells are top picks, too.