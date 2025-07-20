Nestled Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Walkable Village With Lake Access And Vintage Charm
Libertyville, Illinois, is a picturesque village that's small enough to explore on foot but exciting enough to keep you curious. Located in Lake County, this destination has the best of both worlds — easy access to Lake Michigan and interesting attractions with a mix of old and new. The Main Street connects restaurants with cafes and boutique stores, while the air smells of freshly brewed espresso. Just like Rosemont makes for the perfect stop for your Midwestern getaway, Libertyville is worth the detour. With modern amenities complemented by that quintessential small-town feel, this cozy escape is one of those places where getting lost is a part of the joy.
The village wasn't always called "Libertyville." It was initially named "Vardin's Grove" after settler George Vardin arrived in 1830. A few years later, it was retitled "Independence Grove" — but even that didn't stick. After a series of name changes, it was officially recognized as "Libertyville" in 1841. Just as the people were beginning to develop the village, tragedy struck, and a devastating fire in 1895 claimed a significant part of the downtown. The community persisted, though, and reconstructed the village stronger than ever. Nowadays, the most bustling area of Libertyville is its quaint downtown.
Chicago residents can easily drive to Libertyville since it's only an hour away. It's almost the same distance from Milwaukee — a quick, one-hour drive south will bring you to the village. The quirky town of Woodstock, with its timeless architecture and nostalgic vibes, is just 50 minutes away. Despite its village status, Libertyville doesn't lack on the accommodation front. Book a weekend at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Chicago-Libertyville or the Hampton Inn and Suites, both of which offer comfortable stays. Other options include Sonesta Simply Suites and WoodSpring Suites, which provide spacious rooms and state-of-the-art amenities.
Libertyville's lakes are a hop, skip, and a jump away
What makes Libertyville so special is that it boasts green spaces, each with its very own lake. Wilmot Woods Forest Preserve is 291 acres of oak woodlands, unique flatwoods, and flowing streams, nestled on the shores of Minear Lake. Hikers and bikers are in for a treat — the Des Plaines River Trail, spanning 56 miles across two counties, traverses through the preserve. Equestrians are welcome to ride along the path, too. In wintertime, this track is occupied by snowmobilers and cross-country skiers.
Since the trail runs through the entirety of Lake County and spills into the next, you can also find your way to it from the Independence Grove Forest Preserve. In true Libertyville fashion, this lush forest is situated near the lake with the same name, featuring 129 acres of water to enjoy. Anglers can launch their boat from the marina in search of bluegill, black crappie, and largemouth bass. Better yet, rent a canoe or kayak to glide across the serene lake. Or, simply stick to your two wheels and continue pedaling on the Des Plaines River Trail. Make sure to have a pint at the Beer Garden as you admire the lakefront.
You'll often find families spending time with their children at Butler Lake Park, sitting pretty by its namesake waters. This 58.4-acre park has everything necessary to keep kids active — the little ones run around the playground, teenagers practice their swing at the baseball diamond, and joggers stop to smell the flowers in the garden. As fun as these lakes and parks can be, most people prefer something bigger — luckily, Lake Michigan is a short drive away. In less than 30 minutes, you can get to beaches like Foss Park, Lake Bluff, and Forest Park.
Explore the downtown and visit fascinating attractions
The heartbeat of Libertyville is undoubtedly the downtown area. Walking down Main Street, you'll come across dozens of delicious restaurants, chic cafes, and cool stores, while 19th-century retro buildings line the roads. Swing by Milwalky Trace to try their strawberry salad and broiled Spanish octopus. Another restaurant to check out is O'Toole's Libertyville — whether you order the pork belly bao buns or barbecue ranch chicken wrap, don't forget to pair it with a pint of their Sofie farmhouse ale. Need a caffeine boost? Head to Hansa Coffee Roasters for a good cup of Joe. Their horchata latte is the fusion you didn't know you needed, and the cold foam cold brew always hits the spot.
While you're here, pop by some of the stores to look for additions to your closet. Browse the racks of Charles and Minerva, which are stocked with evening dresses, denim jeans, and linen shirts — their leather bag collection is a need, not a want. Edie Boutique also has a vast selection of clothing, accessories, beauty and wellness products, and stationery. If you've been meaning to purchase jewelry, Blu Violet Boutique offers statement rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.
Interactive exhibits await at the Bess Bower Dunn Museum. From life-size dinosaur models to Civil War displays, the museum intrigues adults and children alike. You'll learn about Lake County's past and the person it was named after — many of the artifacts at the museum exist thanks to historian Bess Bower Dunn's efforts. Swing by the famed Ansel B. Cook House, too, which hosts docent-led tours during summer. Marvel at Civil War-era dresses and memorabilia usually kept out of public view. If you like this kind of vintage charm, the riverside city of Nauvoo will whisk you away with its horse-drawn wagons.