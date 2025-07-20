Nestled Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Walkable Village With Lake Access And Vintage Charm

Libertyville, Illinois, is a picturesque village that's small enough to explore on foot but exciting enough to keep you curious. Located in Lake County, this destination has the best of both worlds — easy access to Lake Michigan and interesting attractions with a mix of old and new. The Main Street connects restaurants with cafes and boutique stores, while the air smells of freshly brewed espresso. Just like Rosemont makes for the perfect stop for your Midwestern getaway, Libertyville is worth the detour. With modern amenities complemented by that quintessential small-town feel, this cozy escape is one of those places where getting lost is a part of the joy.

The village wasn't always called "Libertyville." It was initially named "Vardin's Grove" after settler George Vardin arrived in 1830. A few years later, it was retitled "Independence Grove" — but even that didn't stick. After a series of name changes, it was officially recognized as "Libertyville" in 1841. Just as the people were beginning to develop the village, tragedy struck, and a devastating fire in 1895 claimed a significant part of the downtown. The community persisted, though, and reconstructed the village stronger than ever. Nowadays, the most bustling area of Libertyville is its quaint downtown.

Chicago residents can easily drive to Libertyville since it's only an hour away. It's almost the same distance from Milwaukee — a quick, one-hour drive south will bring you to the village. The quirky town of Woodstock, with its timeless architecture and nostalgic vibes, is just 50 minutes away. Despite its village status, Libertyville doesn't lack on the accommodation front. Book a weekend at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Chicago-Libertyville or the Hampton Inn and Suites, both of which offer comfortable stays. Other options include Sonesta Simply Suites and WoodSpring Suites, which provide spacious rooms and state-of-the-art amenities.