New York's Sweet Lakeside Village Is A Unique Rochester Getaway With New England Vibes And Unique Shops

When New York comes to mind, so do certain landmarks: the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, maybe even the Brooklyn Bridge. Although most people think of the city when they think of New York, there's a lot more to the state than honking horns and thin-crust pizza. One of its most famed beach towns, for instance, is a dreamy Bohemian Hamlet with world-class surf and seafood. And there's plenty to do in Niagara Falls beyond checking out its famous water feature. Just a day trip away from Rochester, on the outskirts of Syracuse, you'll find Liverpool, a lakeside village with plenty of old-fashioned New England charm, walkable streets, and outdoor thrills.

Like the original Liverpool in the U.K., the one in the U.S. was also a key player in the salt industry — up until the 1920s, that is. When you visit, make sure to stop by the Salt Museum, which is located on the salty banks of Onondaga Lake. Several artifacts have been preserved from the village's early days, and you'll be able to see how the mineral was processed decades before modern machinery entered the picture. Keep in mind that the museum is only open Thursday through Sunday, and only between May and October, so plan your trip accordingly. Extend the local history lesson by visiting Liverpool Village Museum, housed in a 19th-century mansion on 2nd Street. It's open on Thursdays and Saturdays for just a few hours at a time and is located near a few popular local restaurants.