New York's Sweet Lakeside Village Is A Unique Rochester Getaway With New England Vibes And Unique Shops
When New York comes to mind, so do certain landmarks: the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, maybe even the Brooklyn Bridge. Although most people think of the city when they think of New York, there's a lot more to the state than honking horns and thin-crust pizza. One of its most famed beach towns, for instance, is a dreamy Bohemian Hamlet with world-class surf and seafood. And there's plenty to do in Niagara Falls beyond checking out its famous water feature. Just a day trip away from Rochester, on the outskirts of Syracuse, you'll find Liverpool, a lakeside village with plenty of old-fashioned New England charm, walkable streets, and outdoor thrills.
Like the original Liverpool in the U.K., the one in the U.S. was also a key player in the salt industry — up until the 1920s, that is. When you visit, make sure to stop by the Salt Museum, which is located on the salty banks of Onondaga Lake. Several artifacts have been preserved from the village's early days, and you'll be able to see how the mineral was processed decades before modern machinery entered the picture. Keep in mind that the museum is only open Thursday through Sunday, and only between May and October, so plan your trip accordingly. Extend the local history lesson by visiting Liverpool Village Museum, housed in a 19th-century mansion on 2nd Street. It's open on Thursdays and Saturdays for just a few hours at a time and is located near a few popular local restaurants.
Sweet treats and lake views in Liverpool
This Liverpool — which is home to just 2,600 people — might not have ties to Beatle history or London vibes with a lower price like its U.K. equivalent, but it does have the quaint, historic streets usually associated with New England. Once you're in the village's downtown area, you'll find restaurants serving cuisines from around the world and quirky stores. There's the Liverpool Lit Lounge on Oswego Street, for instance, a destination for book and coffee lovers. Perhaps most notably, it's located within in an early 20th-century Sears house that its original owners ordered and assembled from a catalog. Or, stop by the Golden Bee Bookshop on 1st Street across from Nichols, a small-town grocery store where locals shop for fresh produce and — more often than not — run into familiar faces.
When it comes to dining, you'll find old-fashioned hot dogs at Heidi's, soft serve at Heidi Sweet Treats next door, or shawarma at The Kabob House. Falafel in hand, walk across the street to Johnson Park, which hosts outdoor concerts throughout the summer, town-wide garage sales, and an annual tree lighting around the holiday season. In Onondaga Lake Park nearby, locally known as "the Central Park of Central New York," there are docks for fishing, boat launches, playgrounds, and several miles of greenway connecting Liverpool to surrounding towns. There's also Oneida Lake, which is larger and surrounded by more park, 12 miles away, and of course Lake Ontario, which separates New York from Canada, 30 miles north.
Attractions in Syracuse and getting to the city
The nearest airport is about 6 miles away in Syracuse, one of the most affordable cities for a vacation and a foodie haven. It'll also likely be the home base for your trip. For overnight stays, there's everything from quaint bed and breakfasts like Ophelia's Garden Inn to story-tall hotels like the Marriott Downtown, which is within walking distance of restaurants, museums, and theaters. Given that the city is anchored by Syracuse University, keep in mind that hotels tend to fill up quickly around graduation weekend in May. Plan your trip accordingly, considering the foliage views; fall just might be the most picturesque.
A trip to Syracuse also isn't complete without sampling some of the city's best eateries. Popular options include Pastabilities for Italian, Kitty Hoyne's Irish Pub for Guinness and shepherd's pie, and Dakshin Indian Cuisine. For a more curated experience, sign up for the Sampling Syracuse Food Tour, which will give you an inside look at all of the city's culinary highlights. It has primarily five-star reviews on Tripadvisor. The Finger Lakes, known as one of New York's prettiest regions, is also dotted with award-winning wineries, so you'll also have no trouble finding vineyard tours and tastings in the area.