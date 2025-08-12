Bolivia's Wildly Affordable, Breathtaking, And Largely Undiscovered Wine Region Could Pass For Tuscany

Tuscany's rolling, sun-drenched and vineyard-blanketed hills are the stuff of oenophilic dreams. Its allure as a tourist destination reaches back centuries, inspiring countless others, like the underrated wine region, Temecula Valley, in California, and making it a force to be reckoned with in the tourism landscape. But with that popularity, it's no surprise that things can get a little pricey and overcrowded. If you're seeking a quieter experience, the wildly affordable and largely undiscovered wine region of Tarija could pass for Tuscany, with a little South American flair.

Despite its stunning mountains and lush rainforests, Bolivia has largely been overshadowed by neighboring Peru. But the landlocked nation is finally stealing some of the limelight, and the spectacular wine region of Tarija is an important part of that. Attractions like the vast Uyuni salt flats and the North Yungas Road (or Death Road) have drawn backpackers and other tourists on short trips, but the underlying culture and experience found in places like the two capitals, La Paz and Sucre, and the winemaking regions are now highlighting the country's depth.

Argentina and Chile may be the dominant forces in South American wine, with their vibrant Malbecs and Carménère, but Tarija has been quietly racking up the accolades for its super-high altitude takes on global grape varieties. Even better news is that its tourist experience is quickly growing, placing Tarija on the radar of intrepid wine lovers.