This Breezy Chicago Suburb Is A Walkable Wonderland With Rooftop Bars, Live Shows, And Indie Bites
Although Chicago is the windy city, outside of its borders is a big-city suburb with small-town charm that's a breezy, vacation-worthy destination in its own right. A short 40-minute drive out of the Second City will take you to a town that values community, live entertainment, and locally owned eateries. This is Arlington Heights, the best and safest place to live in Illinois, according to U.S. News, and the chic Chicago suburb is laced with rooftop spots, piano bars, performing stars, and so much more.
This walkable wonderland has a historic downtown and 58 scenic parks to stroll through. Harmony Park, in downtown Arlington Heights, is home to annual events like the Sounds of Summer concert series and the Harmony Fest. The latter features the Taste of Arlington Heights, where you can relish free concerts and dine on dishes from local restaurants. Nearby Frontier Park is where you can enjoy Movies in the Park, and North School Park is where you can participate in the annual Art Walk and shop for fine, locally crafted art.
Live shows and nightlife in Arlington Heights
Like nearby Elgin, Illinois' artsy "City In The Suburbs," Downtown Arlington Heights really delivers when it comes to arts and entertainment. The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is not only a stage where over 300 audience members can enjoy concerts and theater productions, but it's also a school of the performing arts (SOPA) and a safe space for diverse local artists and performers. Every year, over 50,000 people watch the hundreds of performances held here, from music concerts to staged productions like "The Wizard of Oz" and "A Christmas Carol."
Right next door to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, you'll find the casual sports bar Arlington Ale House, where, from Thursday through Saturday, you can listen to more live music, catch an open mic night, and, seasonally, enjoy a rooftop view of Downtown Arlington Heights.
The fun doesn't end there; around the corner on South Vale Avenue and down the stairs is where you'll find the cozy Big Shot Piano Lounge, and atop the nearby Chez Hotel is the upscale Chez Paul Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. There, you can sip on one of their signature cocktails as you take in the sights of Arlington Heights.
Enjoying the restaurants in Arlington Heights
Dining alfresco is preferred here, especially in the summer during the four-month-long Arlington Alfresco event that brings more outdoor seating, shopping, and live entertainment to some of the area's most popular eateries. With approximately 150 different and distinctive restaurants, there's something for every palate.
At Hey Nonny, you'll devour the Michelin-awarded dining of Chef Tim Vidrio's farm-to-table fare, while at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, one of the most popular restaurants in town, you can feast on a sophisticated meal paired with one of their award-winning wines. A recent patron reviewed the restaurant, saying, "My first time at a Cooper's Hawk, and I was very impressed from beginning to end. The workers were very professional and provided an exceptional customer experience. The restaurant itself provides an upscale, yet casual atmosphere. And the food was fantastic!"
Like Downers Grove, another vibrant Chicago suburb, the breezy city of Arlington Heights offers an excellent blend of nightlife, green spaces, and delicious local bites. It delivers art and soul, parks to wander through, and a downtown district that's simply loaded with entertainment. While you can certainly enjoy the food and culture year-round, the best time to visit is during the spring and summer when the weather is pleasant and the city hosts most of its free, annual events.