This Breezy Chicago Suburb Is A Walkable Wonderland With Rooftop Bars, Live Shows, And Indie Bites

Although Chicago is the windy city, outside of its borders is a big-city suburb with small-town charm that's a breezy, vacation-worthy destination in its own right. A short 40-minute drive out of the Second City will take you to a town that values community, live entertainment, and locally owned eateries. This is Arlington Heights, the best and safest place to live in Illinois, according to U.S. News, and the chic Chicago suburb is laced with rooftop spots, piano bars, performing stars, and so much more.

This walkable wonderland has a historic downtown and 58 scenic parks to stroll through. Harmony Park, in downtown Arlington Heights, is home to annual events like the Sounds of Summer concert series and the Harmony Fest. The latter features the Taste of Arlington Heights, where you can relish free concerts and dine on dishes from local restaurants. Nearby Frontier Park is where you can enjoy Movies in the Park, and North School Park is where you can participate in the annual Art Walk and shop for fine, locally crafted art.