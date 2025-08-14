Michigan's Hidden Lake Superior Village Has A Storybook Lighthouse, Peaceful Beachy Shores, And Wild Scenery
The Upper Peninsula is full of small towns with spectacular views, like this Michigan community known for stunning natural scenery and its own "Area 51," and this harbor town that serves up soft-sand beaches. Another such place is Ontonagon, a historic village on the shores of Lake Superior.
Located at the mouth of the Ontonagon River in the western part of the Upper Peninsula, Ontonagon has a population of about 1,300. If you're traveling here, you're likely driving: U.S. Highway 45, M-38, and M-64 all terminate in Ontonagon. Houghton County Memorial Airport in nearby Hancock offers a few commercial flights a day from places like Chicago, but the nearest major airports are Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, and Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Wisconsin, each around 175 miles away.
Planning on staying overnight in Ontonagon? You have several charmingly rustic options, including Scott's Superior Inn and Cabins, offering stays with Lake Superior views; Mountain View Lodges; and Sunshine Motel and Cabins. For a cozy retreat, book a room at Superior Shores Resort just outside town or Konteka Black Bear Resort in the nearby town of White Pine.
Lake Superior views in Ontonagon's parks
You can't visit Ontonagon without spending some time on Lake Superior. One of the best ways to do that is with a visit to its top attraction, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Nicknamed "the Porkies," Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park features Lake Superior shoreline, as well as forest, waterfalls, and miles of hiking trails. At 60,000 acres, it's the largest state park in Michigan.
Inside the park, hikers can enjoy inspiring views at the Lake of the Clouds Scenic Overlook — the lake being one of the most photographed spots in Michigan — or Summit Peak observation tower. They can also take in the waterfalls along Presque Isle River, accessible via boardwalk. If you feel like getting active, swimming, biking, and fishing are all popular activities here in the warmer months, as are cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Tripadvisor reviewers have called the park "one of the most beautiful places in the state," and "a fantastic hidden gem."
A significantly smaller but still popular nature highlight is Ontonagon Township Park. Located right on the lakeshore, the park offers a peaceful, sandy beach, sunset views, and camping options. It's a hit with both swimmers and beachcombers, thanks to the agates commonly found here. It's also a great spot for picnicking, and visitors can stop by the free library by the parking area to grab something to read on the beach.
Ontonagon's historic lighthouses
Other popular sites in Ontonagon are centered around the village's history. Near the Lake Superior shoreline, you'll find Ontonagon Lighthouse, which dates back to the 1860s. Open from May to October, visitors can take a self-guided tour and then climb to the top and enjoy the view. If you're out boating on the lake, you might also catch sight of the ruins of Fourteen Mile Point Lighthouse, an abandoned structure built in the 1890s. Today, it's on private property and, unless you're willing to make the 12-mile hike to reach it, the lighthouse is best viewed from the lake.
Visitors interested in the village's mining, logging, fishing, and farming history should check out the Ontonagon County Historical Museum, just across the river from Ontonagon Lighthouse. Families traveling with young children can enjoy a free treasure hunt here, too.
You can also see the area's mining history up close via the village's hiking trails. The Union Mine Scenic Trail is a 1.1-mile loop in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park featuring 10 plaques with information about the area's copper mining history. Also located within the park is the Nonesuch Falls Trail, a short hike that takes you to an abandoned copper mine. Keen to spend even more time in the area? Check out this scenic Upper Peninsula byway with waterfalls, verdant forests, and Lake Superior views.