Michigan's Hidden Lake Superior Village Has A Storybook Lighthouse, Peaceful Beachy Shores, And Wild Scenery

The Upper Peninsula is full of small towns with spectacular views, like this Michigan community known for stunning natural scenery and its own "Area 51," and this harbor town that serves up soft-sand beaches. Another such place is Ontonagon, a historic village on the shores of Lake Superior.

Located at the mouth of the Ontonagon River in the western part of the Upper Peninsula, Ontonagon has a population of about 1,300. If you're traveling here, you're likely driving: U.S. Highway 45, M-38, and M-64 all terminate in Ontonagon. Houghton County Memorial Airport in nearby Hancock offers a few commercial flights a day from places like Chicago, but the nearest major airports are Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, and Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Wisconsin, each around 175 miles away.

Planning on staying overnight in Ontonagon? You have several charmingly rustic options, including Scott's Superior Inn and Cabins, offering stays with Lake Superior views; Mountain View Lodges; and Sunshine Motel and Cabins. For a cozy retreat, book a room at Superior Shores Resort just outside town or Konteka Black Bear Resort in the nearby town of White Pine.