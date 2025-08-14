Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Outside Roanoke Is One Of Virginia's Most Breathtaking Waterfalls

The Blue Ridge Mountains are certainly one of the crown jewels of the eastern United States, providing picturesque landscapes for hundreds of miles across several states. From Carlisle, Pennsylvania, all the way to the wilderness areas full of trails in Georgia, there are plenty of scenic spots to enjoy. Some even include spectacular water features. North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains are a waterfall haven, but Virginia has its fair share, too, with one in particular that stands out from the rest: Cascade Falls. Located within Jefferson National Forest, it's an absolutely breathtaking spot. Many Tripadvisor reviews rave about how beautiful the waterfall is, including this reviewer who said, "Beauty surrounds you in everything from the trail itself, the creek, the trees and rock formations. Stunning! The falls are wonderful."

Cascade Falls can be accessed by visiting the Cascades National Scenic Trail in Pembroke. If you're flying in for a visit, you can book a flight to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA), rent a car, and drive there in about an hour. After you make the trek to see one of the most famous and beloved waterfalls in Virginia, you can also spend the night at another famous spot in the area — Mountain Lake Lodge. For fans of the movie "Dirty Dancing," it may look a little familiar to you once you walk in. Although it was called "Kellerman's Mountain House" in the 1987 movie, this is the resort where the movie was filmed.