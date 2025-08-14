Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Outside Roanoke Is One Of Virginia's Most Breathtaking Waterfalls
The Blue Ridge Mountains are certainly one of the crown jewels of the eastern United States, providing picturesque landscapes for hundreds of miles across several states. From Carlisle, Pennsylvania, all the way to the wilderness areas full of trails in Georgia, there are plenty of scenic spots to enjoy. Some even include spectacular water features. North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains are a waterfall haven, but Virginia has its fair share, too, with one in particular that stands out from the rest: Cascade Falls. Located within Jefferson National Forest, it's an absolutely breathtaking spot. Many Tripadvisor reviews rave about how beautiful the waterfall is, including this reviewer who said, "Beauty surrounds you in everything from the trail itself, the creek, the trees and rock formations. Stunning! The falls are wonderful."
Cascade Falls can be accessed by visiting the Cascades National Scenic Trail in Pembroke. If you're flying in for a visit, you can book a flight to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA), rent a car, and drive there in about an hour. After you make the trek to see one of the most famous and beloved waterfalls in Virginia, you can also spend the night at another famous spot in the area — Mountain Lake Lodge. For fans of the movie "Dirty Dancing," it may look a little familiar to you once you walk in. Although it was called "Kellerman's Mountain House" in the 1987 movie, this is the resort where the movie was filmed.
Things to know before hiking to Cascade Falls
The trail to the waterfall is pretty popular, so you may want to get there early to avoid the crowds. At the time of writing, it costs $3 to park at the trailhead for the Cascades National Scenic Trail. Once you're there, you have a couple of different options as you embark on your 4-mile round-trip trek to Cascade Falls. This Google reviewer gave her tips, saying, "If you take the lower trail (to the right), there are lots of rocks and rock steps to climb as you head towards the falls. This trail is more strenuous than the upper trail. We enjoyed the falls and hung out there for a while before heading back down the upper trail. If you have small kids or dogs, I would highly recommend the upper trail."
Whichever path you take, you can't really go wrong. On this hike, it's not just about the destination — the journey itself is pretty stunning, too. A 69-foot waterfall is obviously impressive, but you'll also be in awe of the lush foliage that surrounds you while hiking. If you want to see the rhododendron thickets in bloom, you may want to come in June or July, as that is the peak season in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Of course, fall is a great time in the Blue Ridge Mountains, too. The wooded areas transition into an array of spectacular colors, making for an unforgettable experience.