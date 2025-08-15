Massachusetts' Wealthiest Suburb Is A Charming College Town With Curated Galleries And Upscale Shops

Wellesley, Massachusetts is often recognized for its prestigious zip code — among the wealthiest in America — but it's also a charming college town. Wellesley boasts peaceful streets, a picturesque campus, and historic charm dating back to the city's official founding in 1881. This small city of approximately 30,000 year-round residents is the perfect mix of old New England character and college town energy, thanks to the presence of Wellesley College. Boasting one of the most beautiful campuses in the country, Wellesley College is a historic women's liberal arts school. It's one of the original Seven Sisters, a group of Ivy League "sister schools" that accepted women at a time when only men were allowed to enroll.

Though Wellesley is known for its affluence, the atmosphere is laid-back and family-friendly. Wellesley's walkable town center is lined with beautifully preserved buildings, boutiques, cafés, and galleries. Whether you're coming for a day trip from Boston or flying in for the weekend, this town delivers more than a great education. Situated just 14 miles from Boston, Wellesley is easy to get to by car or on MBTA's Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line. Travelers flying into Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) can reach Wellesley in about 30 minutes by car. If you find yourself with time to kill in the city, check out Boston Common, America's oldest public park, or tuck into global cuisine in Jamaica Plain, one of Boston's best neighborhoods.