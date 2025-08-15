Arizona's 'Mystery In The Desert' Is A Kitschy Roadside Stop With A Huge Gift Shop, Exhibits, And Aliens

Calling your attraction "The Thing" is intentionally unspecific, but what did you expect? The stop is considered to be one of the weirdest in Arizona and has been around since the 1950s. Renovated in 2018, the exhibit is now massive at 12,000 square feet. And that's saying something. Upon entering, you'll be greeted with a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle quote: "Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth," which sets the tone for what you're about to experience.

The roadside attraction is primarily a museum that you wander through and take in the absurdity that is alien tourism. To enter the museum, you do have to pay a small entry fee ($5 per person or $10 per family at the time of this writing), but it's an experience worth it if you're into kitsch or doing a Southwest road trip (spoiler alert: you may see a lot of alien-themed rest stops out there). Inside the museum, you'll find a long tale about aliens and dinosaurs and aliens riding dinosaurs, complete with statues to really paint a picture. If you do go inside, be sure to take your time and read all of the plaques, as they do try to weave together a complete story. If you're making your way to Texas after visiting this attraction, there is a state park that boasts real dinosaur footprints. But, of course, the dinosaurs at The Thing are real, too.

In addition to the museum, in the new, renovated complex, you'll also find a gift shop, where you can probably buy a little green guy of your very own; a Dairy Queen in case you've worked up an appetite for something cold and sweet by now; and gas pumps so you can fuel up before heading off on the road again. If you do end up finding The Thing at the end of the tour — some desert-baked, mummified human remains (or their likeness) rather than proof of extraterrestrial life — the mystery may be worth it. But remember, The Thing is more about the journey than the destination.