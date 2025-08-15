Virginia's Stunning Secret Community On The North Carolina Border Boasts Blue Ridge Beauty And Recreation

The name "Mouth of Wilson" is quite a mouthful. But, it's perfect for this secret and beautiful Blue Ridge mountain community and recreational area. It is especially known for its numerous trails, plus access to hike the Appalachian Trail. Visitors of all ages can choose from easy walks, challenging hikes, trail runs, cycling, and more — providing immersive nature experiences and outstanding views of this undiscovered, high-elevation destination.

Located in rural Grayson County, Virginia, near the junction of U.S. 58 and Virginia State Route 16 and the North Carolina state line, Mouth of Wilson is named as such because it's — you guessed it — near the mouth of Wilson Creek, a tributary of the New River. Legend has it the creek was named after a surveyor named Wilson, who, while surveying the state line in 1749, perished and was subsequently buried in the creek.

While rather remote, Mouth of Wilson is readily accessible. If traveling by air, the closest commercial airport is Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, about 83 miles away by car. Meanwhile, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is 121 miles away. And Winston-Salem, North Carolina's prime retirement destination, is an 87-mile drive. Mouth of Wilson is also only 17 miles away from Virginia's highest point, Mount Rogers, dubbed the "rooftop of Virginia," and a 24-mile drive from its second-highest peak, Whitetop Mountain.