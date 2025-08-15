Virginia's Stunning Secret Community On The North Carolina Border Boasts Blue Ridge Beauty And Recreation
The name "Mouth of Wilson" is quite a mouthful. But, it's perfect for this secret and beautiful Blue Ridge mountain community and recreational area. It is especially known for its numerous trails, plus access to hike the Appalachian Trail. Visitors of all ages can choose from easy walks, challenging hikes, trail runs, cycling, and more — providing immersive nature experiences and outstanding views of this undiscovered, high-elevation destination.
Located in rural Grayson County, Virginia, near the junction of U.S. 58 and Virginia State Route 16 and the North Carolina state line, Mouth of Wilson is named as such because it's — you guessed it — near the mouth of Wilson Creek, a tributary of the New River. Legend has it the creek was named after a surveyor named Wilson, who, while surveying the state line in 1749, perished and was subsequently buried in the creek.
While rather remote, Mouth of Wilson is readily accessible. If traveling by air, the closest commercial airport is Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, about 83 miles away by car. Meanwhile, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is 121 miles away. And Winston-Salem, North Carolina's prime retirement destination, is an 87-mile drive. Mouth of Wilson is also only 17 miles away from Virginia's highest point, Mount Rogers, dubbed the "rooftop of Virginia," and a 24-mile drive from its second-highest peak, Whitetop Mountain.
Things to do in Mouth of Wilson
The major attraction in Mouth of Wilson is Grayson Highlands State Park, a scenic state park that's a playground of adventure with cool mountain streams and wild ponies. There you'll immerse yourself in all things outdoors, such as backpacking, boating, bouldering, camping, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, cycling (with mountain bikes), and picnicking. The park is perhaps most well known for sightings of its wild ponies, which were first brought to the area in 1974.
Bird and nature watchers should head to Mouth of Wilson's Public Boat Landing under the State Route 193 bridge. You'll need to watch your step for queen snakes as you explore, but the surrounding forest is home to yellow-throated and white-eyed vireos. You'll also encounter flying insects like butterflies and widow skimmers, a type of dragonfly.
For those who enjoy farming and gardening, make sure to stop at Blue Ridge Valley Farm. There you'll find yourself surrounded by a 150-acre paradise featuring organically farmed flowers. During the summer months, the farm offers what it calls U-Pick, an opportunity to purchase and pick your own chrysanthemums, dahlias, sunflowers, tulips, zinnias, and more, depending on the time of season.
The best places to dine and stay near Mouth of Wilson
Grayson County is home to a number of bed and breakfasts, bungalows, cabins, and inns — even a former dairy farm silo, Dream Rock Silo in Independence, Virginia, only 13 miles away, is open for guests. Another option is Smoaky Hollow Cabin. Here you can stay in a two-bedroom log cabin and partake in angling from your own trout fishing stream. If you'd enjoy accommodations that are a little more upscale, look no further than the Washington Inn in Fries, Virginia, about 28 miles northeast. It's worth the drive to indulge yourself in one of the 11 tastefully decorated rooms in this historic inn bordering the New River. For overnight visitors to Mouth of Wilson and Grayson Highlands State Park, the park itself has a number of camping options, including 89 campsites, group camping, a lodge with seven bunk beds, and four yurts, but they are currently closed to guests until May 1, 2026 (subject to change).
Food and libations can also be found throughout the area. Nearby is Grayson Highlands General Store & Inn (with two rooms and a suite — another place to stay the night). The café serves casual eats, like burgers and sandwiches, and during weekends, you'll find freshly baked goodies like apple cider doughnuts. In Independence, Virginia, close to Dream Rock Silo, you'll want to try the café and pub fare at Angie's Sip and Taste or all-day breakfast and barbecue at Aunt Bea's BBQ. If you stay in Fries, enjoy dinner at Fries Dam Steakhouse.