One Of America's Oldest Towns Is Full Of New England Charm And Teeming With Art Galleries, Beaches, And Trails
Massachusetts is often considered the historical and cultural heart of New England, and with its links to the American Revolution, its quiet coastal towns, and urban metropolises like Boston, it's not hard to see why. Still, the Bay State boasts countless hidden gems, charming small towns, and secret escapes that most people have yet to discover.
Sitting at the entrance to the Cape Cod peninsula, Sandwich is an unforgettable coastal town filled with vibrant New England charm, rich history, and endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and entertainment. While often overlooked in favor of more popular nearby destinations such as Provincetown, home to some of the best experiences in Cape Cod, and Eastham, where you'll find one of the best beaches in the United States, Sandwich is well worth stopping by if you're visiting the iconic Massachusetts coast.
Located just over one hour by car from Providence, Rhode Island, via Interstate-195, and 70 minutes by car from Boston via MA-3, the tranquil beachside escape is easily reachable from major New England cities. If you'd prefer to fly, the closest airport is the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, just a 22-minute drive away, which offers several regional flights. However, Boston Logan International Airport is just over one hour away by car and offers a more extensive list of national and international flight options.
Historic New England charm in Sandwich
The town of Sandwich, named after a seaside spot in England, was founded in the late 17th century, making it one of the oldest towns in the United States. Remnants of its long and varied history remain to this day, with historical buildings such as the Hoxie House Museum dating back to 1675, and the striking Benjamin Nye Homestead Museum offering a glimpse into the town's colonial past.
If you're looking to discover another side of the town's history, check out the fascinating Sandwich Glass Museum, where you can witness live glassblowing demonstrations and learn about Sandwich's history as an important glass-producing hub. Get outside and explore the Sandwich Heritage Museum and Gardens, a lush, manicured garden, combining scenic trails with fascinating exhibitions and natural beauty.
Delight your senses at the McGraw Family Garden of the Senses, Cape Cod's very first wellness garden, complete with lush meadows, diverse plantlife, a winding boardwalk, and serene water features. Kids of all ages will love the Hidden Hollow, an educational garden with play areas, balance beams, and plenty of opportunities to connect with and learn about nature. While you're here, you need to ride the magical Looff Carousel. Dating back to 1908, this classic, colorful carousel offers endless hours of fun and a chance to experience a traditional turn-of-the-century amusement ride.
Explore galleries, beaches, and trails in Sandwich
Sandwich is a great place to dip your toes in the sand. The town is home to several beaches, including the picturesque Town Neck Beach. Reachable via the scenic Sandwich Boardwalk, this spot is known for its white sands backed by rich marshlands and calm ocean waters. Popular with vacationing families, fishermen, and locals alike, this beach boasts a bustling atmosphere, especially on sunny days. For a more relaxing experience, head to the quieter East Sandwich Beach, which is ideal for swimming, walking, or skimboarding, and offers breathtaking views of Cape Cod Bay.
For those who want to get out in nature, Sandwich is home to a vast array of scenic trails, including the 48-acre Boyden Farm Conservation Lands that wind around Peter's Bond and provide ample opportunities for spotting native wildlife and bird species. The Cape Cod Canal Trail is an easy, flat trail that stretches seven and a half miles along the canal just north of Sandwich, while Maple Swamp Conservation Lands features 500 acres of parkland and scenic forest trails that are perfect for walking and biking.
If you're a fan of art, spend some time exploring the vibrant galleries of downtown Sandwich. The town's rich glassblowing history is kept alive to this day at spots like McDermott Glass Studio and Michael Magyar's Cape Cod Art Glass. And that's not all — you can also visit the quirky family-owned Grainger Pottery, specializing in handcrafted and painted ceramic fish and shells, and the community-focused Sandwich Arts Alliance. Ultimately, there are endless creative secrets hidden around Cape Cod's oldest town.