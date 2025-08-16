One Of America's Oldest Towns Is Full Of New England Charm And Teeming With Art Galleries, Beaches, And Trails

Massachusetts is often considered the historical and cultural heart of New England, and with its links to the American Revolution, its quiet coastal towns, and urban metropolises like Boston, it's not hard to see why. Still, the Bay State boasts countless hidden gems, charming small towns, and secret escapes that most people have yet to discover.

Sitting at the entrance to the Cape Cod peninsula, Sandwich is an unforgettable coastal town filled with vibrant New England charm, rich history, and endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and entertainment. While often overlooked in favor of more popular nearby destinations such as Provincetown, home to some of the best experiences in Cape Cod, and Eastham, where you'll find one of the best beaches in the United States, Sandwich is well worth stopping by if you're visiting the iconic Massachusetts coast.

Located just over one hour by car from Providence, Rhode Island, via Interstate-195, and 70 minutes by car from Boston via MA-3, the tranquil beachside escape is easily reachable from major New England cities. If you'd prefer to fly, the closest airport is the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, just a 22-minute drive away, which offers several regional flights. However, Boston Logan International Airport is just over one hour away by car and offers a more extensive list of national and international flight options.