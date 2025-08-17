Texas's Odd Abandoned Structure That Looks Like An Alien Spaceship Near Dallas Is A Unique Roadside Attraction

Texas is full of unique roadside stops. As the second-largest state in the continental U.S., there's a lot of empty land to cover, and over the years, certain sites have become adorned with quirky attractions, like a Route 66 pit stop with unique, colorful sculptures. One such stop just outside of Dallas has long been abandoned, and most motorists would probably pass it by if not for its peculiar appearance. The futuristic, hollow (but climbable) structure is known as the Futuro House, and it didn't literally drop from the sky. What looks extraterrestrial is actually just a uniquely shaped idea for a tiny home from the 1960s. While the design never caught on, it's a cool look into what life might have looked like if tiny-house living had merged with "The Jetsons"-style interiors.

This seemingly discarded alien spaceship sits in an empty field in Royse City, about 30 miles northeast of Dallas. Today, it looks like a spacecraft that had been left to decay – paint faded and graffiti splattered across its rounded body. But once upon a time, it was the vision of home development for the modern era. If you pull over here, you're able to walk up the small staircase and peer inside the empty shell. There's not much to see otherwise, but it's a memorable stop to make if you're planning a long drive through Texas and want a chance to stretch your legs. Many towns out west go all out, like New Mexico's most iconic alien destination, but this one is subtle. If you're not looking for it, you may just miss it.