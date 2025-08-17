Texas's Odd Abandoned Structure That Looks Like An Alien Spaceship Near Dallas Is A Unique Roadside Attraction
Texas is full of unique roadside stops. As the second-largest state in the continental U.S., there's a lot of empty land to cover, and over the years, certain sites have become adorned with quirky attractions, like a Route 66 pit stop with unique, colorful sculptures. One such stop just outside of Dallas has long been abandoned, and most motorists would probably pass it by if not for its peculiar appearance. The futuristic, hollow (but climbable) structure is known as the Futuro House, and it didn't literally drop from the sky. What looks extraterrestrial is actually just a uniquely shaped idea for a tiny home from the 1960s. While the design never caught on, it's a cool look into what life might have looked like if tiny-house living had merged with "The Jetsons"-style interiors.
This seemingly discarded alien spaceship sits in an empty field in Royse City, about 30 miles northeast of Dallas. Today, it looks like a spacecraft that had been left to decay – paint faded and graffiti splattered across its rounded body. But once upon a time, it was the vision of home development for the modern era. If you pull over here, you're able to walk up the small staircase and peer inside the empty shell. There's not much to see otherwise, but it's a memorable stop to make if you're planning a long drive through Texas and want a chance to stretch your legs. Many towns out west go all out, like New Mexico's most iconic alien destination, but this one is subtle. If you're not looking for it, you may just miss it.
How does a Scandinavian tiny home land in Texas?
It may look like a bright orange spaceship, but as far as we know, aliens have yet to touch down in Texas. So what is it exactly? The rounded structure might be mistaken for an oversized sculpture left to weather the elements, but it was intended for far more than just being gawked at. As mentioned, the abandoned structure was originally called Futuro House and was designed in the late 1960s by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. Intended as a portable ski chalet for remote, mountainous areas where building development was difficult— glamping long before glamping was really a thing — it somehow ended up in a field in the middle of nowhere, Texas instead. This abandoned ski resort in Switzerland is also still drawing crowds, though, so Futuro House is not so far off the mark.
The futuristic design was very much inspired by the era's space race, and reflected a widespread fascination with the aesthetics of space travel. Suuronen envisioned the Futuro as a home that could be transported and placed anywhere. Obviously, it never made it to IKEA shelves, but it's exciting to imagine what could have been. The outside-like exterior reinforced this idea: A dwelling that could appear and disappear at its owner whim. About 60 Futuro Houses still exist worldwide, including this one that sits along Highway 276 in Texas, a far cry from its intended vacation setting. Still, it's an unusual roadside curiosity worth a look if you're passing through the Dallas area.