New York's Dazzling Finger Lakes Region Boasts A Festive Village Called The 'Sauerkraut Capital Of The World'
For lovers of all things fermented — and we don't mean just beer — it might come as a surprise that the "Sauerkraut Capital of the World" isn't found in Germany. It's actually tucked away in Phelps, a village of fewer than 1,900 people in New York's famed Finger Lakes region. Situated about 45 minutes outside Rochester, it's the kind of place you might drive past along Interstate 90 without thinking twice. However, you'd be missing out.
Although incorporated in 1855, Phelps' sour history dates back to the early 1900s, when fermentation factories like the Empire State Pickling Co. turned locally grown cabbage into sauerkraut. During its peak, Phelps was the largest sauerkraut producer in the world, exporting cans via truck and train. You might be wondering why there was a demand large enough to make any city the sauerkraut capital of the world. It all ties back to seasonal food security (fermentation is a great way to preserve cabbage) and the influences of immigrants from European countries.
Nowadays, Phelps' sauerkraut heritage is alive and well with plenty of opportunities for visitors to learn more about the food or enjoy tangy samples. The town is also home to a walkable historic Main Street lined by red brick facades and tiny shopfronts just begging for a browse. Combined with a small yet robust restaurant scene and an utterly charming waterfall steps from downtown, Phelps easily earns its spot on the list of New York's overlooked, beautiful small towns.
Enjoy the annual Phelps Sauerkraut Weekend
The best time to visit Phelps is during the annual Phelps Sauerkraut Weekend. This homegrown festival lasts four days over the last weekend in August and takes over the entire town. Vendors hawking cabbage-themed goods line the streets, and the organization committee runs new events and familiar favorites every year. Don't miss the downtown parade or the coronation of the Sauerkraut Royalty.
For the full experience, compete in the hot dog and kraut eating contest or run in the Krauter 20K or 5K Race. If you're over 21, join the Kraut Krawl Craft Beverage Stroll, which takes imbibers to several local haunts and showcases another side of Phelp's food and drink scene. There's also plenty of kid-friendly fun, including a cabbage head decorating contest, carnival rides, a fireworks show, and tons of activities like bouncy houses, chalk art, and bubble-blowing.
If you're planning to attend the festival, book your accommodations well in advance, as lodging in Phelps is limited. Couples seeking a romantic getaway can't miss The Yorkshire Inn. Situated two minutes from downtown, this historic bed and breakfast wows guests with warm hospitality and an organic, locally sourced menu. And Junius Ponds Cabins and Campground is a great choice for families. Whether you rent a cabin, pitch a tent, or hook up an RV, you can enjoy the swimming pool, fishing pond, volleyball court, and playgrounds.
Discover Phelps' low-key food and beverage scene
Cabbage isn't the only thing Phelps excels at fermenting. Housed in one of Phelps' oldest stone buildings, Crafty Ales and Lagers serves a variety of small batch brews, and the comfy local pub hosts weekly live music and discount pint nights. The brewery is right around the corner from Fluffing Feathers and Flour, a darling local bakery with freshly baked cinnamon rolls and cream puffs you'll be thinking about long after you leave Phelps.
Another spot you can't miss is Water Side Wine Bar. Boasting a string light-lit backyard and views of the tiny waterfall along Flint Creek, this bistro serves elevated classics like brisket with mac and cheese and decadent Angus burgers. Like Crafty Ales, Water Side Wine Bar participates in the Kraut Krawl and is a go-to destination for casual live music. If you miss the sauerkraut weekend, stop by Blue Ribbon Smokehouse Restaurant and Bakery to try their Reuben topped with homemade sauerkraut.
While Phelps' culinary claim to fame is cabbage, the Finger Lakes region has numerous foodie festivals and signature dishes. New York's Naples is home to a storied winery and the annual Naples Grape Festival. And the graphically named local favorite "garbage plate" — a meat lover's platter topped with French fries and hot sauce — can be found across Rochester, an upstate New York city with a reinvented, walkable downtown.