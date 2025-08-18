New York's Dazzling Finger Lakes Region Boasts A Festive Village Called The 'Sauerkraut Capital Of The World'

For lovers of all things fermented — and we don't mean just beer — it might come as a surprise that the "Sauerkraut Capital of the World" isn't found in Germany. It's actually tucked away in Phelps, a village of fewer than 1,900 people in New York's famed Finger Lakes region. Situated about 45 minutes outside Rochester, it's the kind of place you might drive past along Interstate 90 without thinking twice. However, you'd be missing out.

Although incorporated in 1855, Phelps' sour history dates back to the early 1900s, when fermentation factories like the Empire State Pickling Co. turned locally grown cabbage into sauerkraut. During its peak, Phelps was the largest sauerkraut producer in the world, exporting cans via truck and train. You might be wondering why there was a demand large enough to make any city the sauerkraut capital of the world. It all ties back to seasonal food security (fermentation is a great way to preserve cabbage) and the influences of immigrants from European countries.

Nowadays, Phelps' sauerkraut heritage is alive and well with plenty of opportunities for visitors to learn more about the food or enjoy tangy samples. The town is also home to a walkable historic Main Street lined by red brick facades and tiny shopfronts just begging for a browse. Combined with a small yet robust restaurant scene and an utterly charming waterfall steps from downtown, Phelps easily earns its spot on the list of New York's overlooked, beautiful small towns.