Why Tourists Should Avoid Closing The Overhead Air Vent On Planes While Traveling

If you're looking for more comfort when flying, you can book first-class or business-class seats for more space and amenities. There's one agonizing thing that still remains, though: the arctic temperature that is often found in the cabin when flying. Although it can be annoying — and uncomfortable — there is an actual reason why your plane is chilly. There's already less oxygen in a plane, and that, combined with warm air, is a bad combination that can increase the risk of people fainting. While you may think it's a good idea to simply close the overhead air vent to stop that arctic air blasting from above, it's not. It can actually increase your chance of getting sick.

Your first thought may be that the air vent knob is one of the dirtiest, germiest surfaces on an airplane that you're better off not touching, and yes, that is part of the issue. A study by Travelmath showed that the air vent harbored more bacteria per square inch than the flush button in the airplane bathroom. Another issue is that a closed vent allows viral particles to linger, giving you more of a chance of being exposed to them. If there's someone near you that's sick, you want their germs moving away from you — not taking up permanent residence in your personal space. Dr. Mark Gendreau told Daily Mail, "If there is a viral particle coming your way, theoretically it can push that and move it quickly out of your space."