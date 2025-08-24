One Of Arizona's Best Cities To Retire Is A Sunny, Wildflower Enclave With Local Flavor And Epic Views

Retirees far and wide may want to consider spending their golden years in sunny southern Arizona. According to a 2025 study from Retirement Living, the region's burgeoning community of San Tan Valley is among the best retirement cities in the state, thanks to its reasonable housing prices and low poverty rate, among other factors. San Tan Valley ranked number 8 on the list, with the towns of Casas Adobes, Yuma — a.k.a the "sunniest place on Earth" – and the underrated, park-filled city of Peoria commandeering the top three spots, respectively.

Not a retiree? Pinal County's San Tan Valley was also named one of the best communities to move to in Arizona back in 2023, regardless of age. Once again, this is thanks to the relatively cheap house prices, the warm culture, and the beautiful views. From mountains to rural farming fields, it doesn't get much more relaxing than your average San Tan Valley backyard view.

Even if you're not in the market to move, this Arizona gem is certainly well worth a visit. The community, which was officially incorporated as a town following a series of local elections in 2025, is only about an hour outside of Phoenix, where you'll find the nearest international airport. And despite being home to more than 100,000 residents, San Tan Valley retains its small-town feel. It has an eclectic array of eateries that boast signature Southwestern flavors and some pretty epic views, given that the town lies in the foothills of its namesake, the San Tan Mountains, where the wildflowers grow freely.