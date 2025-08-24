One Of Arizona's Best Cities To Retire Is A Sunny, Wildflower Enclave With Local Flavor And Epic Views
Retirees far and wide may want to consider spending their golden years in sunny southern Arizona. According to a 2025 study from Retirement Living, the region's burgeoning community of San Tan Valley is among the best retirement cities in the state, thanks to its reasonable housing prices and low poverty rate, among other factors. San Tan Valley ranked number 8 on the list, with the towns of Casas Adobes, Yuma — a.k.a the "sunniest place on Earth" – and the underrated, park-filled city of Peoria commandeering the top three spots, respectively.
Not a retiree? Pinal County's San Tan Valley was also named one of the best communities to move to in Arizona back in 2023, regardless of age. Once again, this is thanks to the relatively cheap house prices, the warm culture, and the beautiful views. From mountains to rural farming fields, it doesn't get much more relaxing than your average San Tan Valley backyard view.
Even if you're not in the market to move, this Arizona gem is certainly well worth a visit. The community, which was officially incorporated as a town following a series of local elections in 2025, is only about an hour outside of Phoenix, where you'll find the nearest international airport. And despite being home to more than 100,000 residents, San Tan Valley retains its small-town feel. It has an eclectic array of eateries that boast signature Southwestern flavors and some pretty epic views, given that the town lies in the foothills of its namesake, the San Tan Mountains, where the wildflowers grow freely.
Best places to dine and stay in San Tan Valley
Eat your way around San Tan Valley's diverse range of restaurant options. Start the morning strong by grabbing breakfast at Biscuits Cafe, where you can sink your teeth into local Southwestern flavors. Try a plate of spicy huevos rancheros (that's corn tortillas loaded with refried beans, chorizo, and eggs), courtesy of the restaurant's homey Arizona menu. If that's not your thing, you can order plenty of classic breakfast dishes, too, including loaded omelets and scrambles. There are even a few vegan options.
For lunch, pop by Maddie Jo's BBQ, where the down-home fixings include brisket, ribs, and loaded cheesy mac. Don't forget to grab a side of spicy slaw, too. Chomp down on an authentic Mexican meal for dinner. Moreno's Mexican Grill and Filiberto's Mexican Food both serve up south-of-the-border eats. And for something sweet, Dessert Queen is a must-try with its vast array of frozen yoghurt flavors.
Round out your San Tan Valley itinerary with a good night's stay. Granted, there isn't a huge selection of hotel chains in the residential community, but you'll find plenty of options in the neighboring cities, including a Hampton Inn in Queen Creek and a Four Points by Sheraton in Mesa.
Peep the wildflower vistas in San Tan Valley
With the wildflower haven of San Tan Mountain Regional Park right at its back door, San Tan Valley is one of the most mesmerizing places to see desert flowers in bloom. Encompassing more than 10,000 acres of the lower Sonoran Desert, the park is teeming with unique flora, including shrubs and cacti. Set out on the 5.3-mile out-and-back Dynamite Trail to see the purple pea-like lupine, sun-colored Mexican gold poppies, and bright yellow brittlebush flanking the western side of the path.
The San Tan Loop, located inside one of Arizona's most stunning wild mountain parks, is a bit more of a trek, spanning almost 7.5 miles. However, this is another fruitful route for wildflower viewing, especially if you visit in the flowering season between March and April. Regardless of which trail you choose, though, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for rattlesnakes. Some of the other desert-dwelling critters you might see include scorpions, lizards, jackrabbits, bobcats, and a variety of birds.
The protected area is open seasonally during the hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. from May 1 to October 31 and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the rest of the year. You will have to pay $7 per vehicle to enter the park, but the trails, wildlife, and wildflowers make it all worth it. While you're there, visit the nature center during its regular business hours, where you can enjoy a packed lunch or watch the sunset at the designated picnic area.