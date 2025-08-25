Tennessee's Year-Round Recreation Area Near Chattanooga Has Easy Hikes, Cascading Waterfalls, And Overlooks

Tennessee is teeming with fairytale-like waterfalls that have many hikers' jaws on the floor, such as Ruby Falls – an underground waterfall with a 145-foot drop and secret entrance. However, over an hour east of Ruby Falls and popular cities like Chattanooga, lies Benton Falls. This hidden gem sits cozily in the Cherokee National Forest and offers the perfect escape for nature lovers, thanks to its peaceful route and rewarding views.

The main attraction is a stunning 65-foot waterfall that cascades gently over a rock face into a clear pool below; it makes for a perfect photo op and a peaceful place to relax. The pathway leading to the falls is an easy 3-mile round-trip hike. It is well-marked and relatively flat, making it ideal for beginners or anyone looking for a leisurely walk through the forest. Along the way, hikers can enjoy shaded paths lined with tall pines and occasional glimpses of wildlife.

Beyond the waterfall trail, the Chilhowee Recreation Area offers year-round access to scenic overlooks with sweeping views of the Appalachian foothills and Lake Ocoee. Picnic areas, mountain biking trails, and campsites make it a versatile destination for a day trip or weekend getaway. Benton Falls is a must-visit for anyone exploring southeastern Tennessee.