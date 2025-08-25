Tennessee's Year-Round Recreation Area Near Chattanooga Has Easy Hikes, Cascading Waterfalls, And Overlooks
Tennessee is teeming with fairytale-like waterfalls that have many hikers' jaws on the floor, such as Ruby Falls – an underground waterfall with a 145-foot drop and secret entrance. However, over an hour east of Ruby Falls and popular cities like Chattanooga, lies Benton Falls. This hidden gem sits cozily in the Cherokee National Forest and offers the perfect escape for nature lovers, thanks to its peaceful route and rewarding views.
The main attraction is a stunning 65-foot waterfall that cascades gently over a rock face into a clear pool below; it makes for a perfect photo op and a peaceful place to relax. The pathway leading to the falls is an easy 3-mile round-trip hike. It is well-marked and relatively flat, making it ideal for beginners or anyone looking for a leisurely walk through the forest. Along the way, hikers can enjoy shaded paths lined with tall pines and occasional glimpses of wildlife.
Beyond the waterfall trail, the Chilhowee Recreation Area offers year-round access to scenic overlooks with sweeping views of the Appalachian foothills and Lake Ocoee. Picnic areas, mountain biking trails, and campsites make it a versatile destination for a day trip or weekend getaway. Benton Falls is a must-visit for anyone exploring southeastern Tennessee.
The best time to experience Benton Falls
Benton Falls is part of the Chilhowee Recreation Area located in the Cherokee National Forest. First established in 1920, this national forest plays an important part in Tennesseean culture and heritage, and is brimming with outdoor adventure. The forest is accessible year-round, but each season offers up a different experience. Tennessee's forests set ablaze with color in the fall, and vibrant flowers bloom in the spring, making these seasons the most ideal time to visit. Summer is perfect for picnicking and swimming in nearby McKamy Lake, but in winter, the temperatures can drop to the mid-30's making it a chilly adventure.
To get to Benton Falls, head up the winding Forest Service Road 77 to the Chilhowee Day Use Area, where you'll find parking, restrooms, and the Benton Falls trailhead. A small day-use fee is required, so be prepared to bring out your wallet. Wear sturdy shoes, as the trail can be rocky and muddy after rain. Don't forget water, snacks, and, of course, a camera, as this waterfall is certainly an Instagram-worthy setting.
Dogs are welcome if they're on a leash, and the trail is kid-friendly. While the hike isn't strenuous, always let someone know your plans before heading into the forest. With just a bit of planning, Benton Falls delivers a refreshing outdoor experience for all ages. But the adventure doesn't have to end there. Up for a waterfall road trip? Just over two hours away from Benton Falls, you'll find Virgin Falls Pocket Wilderness, a hidden waterfall haven that offers a tranquil forest escape with majestic views.