Situated In Southwest Virginia Is An Appalachian Valley Town With Colonial Roots And Beaux‑Arts Charm
Like great waves of earth and rock, the Appalachian mountains roll from the northeastern corners of Canada, before settling down in central Alabama in the Deep South of the U.S. This great mountain range has long been a western frontier for early European settlers, and a natural wall for the young 13 Colonies of the British Empire. Virginia was the first permanent English settlement in the Colonies, and eventually, the United States of America. It is in Virginia's southwestern corner, tucked away snugly in the valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains, that we find the charming town of Chilhowie, deeply steeped in the colonial history of its founders and the people who pushed on westwards.
Located in Smyth County, Chilhowie is only one of the many quaint and uniquely historic gems worth exploring in southern Appalachia. The town has a big reputation in the area due to its historical background and the founding members of the community. Some of them were deeply involved in the Revolutionary War and the settlement of the Appalachians, with Chilhowie even boasting a marker defining it as the westernmost point of settlement in 1750.
Smyth County happens to be conveniently located along the most popular section of the Appalachian Trail. Should you be in need of rest and resupply, or driving through the region to other natural wonders, Chilhowie offers a welcoming stopover. As the haze coating the Blue Ridge Mountains rolls through the valleys, enjoy a break in the town's historic district to admire the Beaux-Arts architectural style, visit the locals' favorite restaurant, or visit the neighboring museums and cemeteries to learn more about the region's inhabitants.
Chilhowie's place in Virginia's history
Chilhowie's tale begins like most of America's town's histories do, on a premise of a dream and a need. Derived from the local Cherokee word meaning the "Valley of Many Deer", Chilhowie's valley first saw a European in the person of Colonel James Patton in 1748, a highly active frontier leader who greatly contributed to the settlement of southwestern Virginia. With the dream of one day having a sprawling, developed city in the area, James Patton built a log house on a hill and named it "The Town House." Over time, it was expanded and fortified, being used as a meeting place for the local populace, a fort, and an outpost.
Past the outskirts of Chilhowie heading west on Lee Highway 11 you can spot the historical marker noting the westernmost point of settlement in 1750. It is fascinating to think that only 26 years later, Virginia would become the first colony to flick the domino of rebellion and independence in the American Revolution. One of Chilhowie's most famous sons, William Campbell, was a commander at the Battle of Kings Mountain in the Revolutionary War. It appears that Virginia has no shortage of small towns with large, patriotic profiles that played a crucial part in the shaping of a nation.
Chilhowie doesn't lack any Appalachian poise, and The Downtown Chilhowie Historic District, spread throughout Main Street, and Lee Highway, offers a total of 11 picturesque examples of the Beaux-Arts architectural style, which made its way across the Atlantic Ocean from France and left its mark on the United States from 1880-1920. A local highlight, the former Vance Hardware store, now houses the Riverfront Restaurant, which has a wonderful entrance with an antique elevator coupled with old murals of a bygone era.
Site visits and key details of Chilhowie
As you happen to be in rural Virginia, getting around by car is the most convenient way to sightsee. The closest cities in the region to Chilhowie are Kingsport, Tennessee, which is an hour's drive west on Interstate 81 South, and Roanoke, Virginia, which is two hours east. The neighboring town of Abingdon is also home to the local single-engine airport, the Virginia Highlands Airport, which is just a 30-minute drive southwest. A reasonable starting point in Chilhowie is at the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce, which also houses the Visitor's Center.
Should you wish to pay your respects to the town's heroes, you can make your way to the Aspenvale Cemetery, named after General William Campbell's former residence that stood nearby. You will be able to find this historical site on the northern side of Seven Mile Ford Road, east on Highway 11 outside of Chilhowie. A stop at the Settlers Museum of Southwestern Virginia is a must-see detour in the neighboring town of Atkins, as its 67-acre property retains period buildings and offers daily reenactments that help you immerse yourself in the settlers' colonial past. It is open seasonally from April through October at the time of writing.
If your passage through Virginia is a history buff's road trip, and your journey holds due west on the previously mentioned Lee Highway, only 20 minutes away from Chilhowie, you can find the Abingdon Muster Grounds. A crucially important historical site for the Revolutionary War and the previously mentioned local hero William Campbell, it is well worth the visit. It is there that the momentum was gathered for the ensuing Battle of Kings Mountain with the rallying of the local militias, sealing Virginia's, and the country's fate in history.