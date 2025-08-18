Situated In Southwest Virginia Is An Appalachian Valley Town With Colonial Roots And Beaux‑Arts Charm

Like great waves of earth and rock, the Appalachian mountains roll from the northeastern corners of Canada, before settling down in central Alabama in the Deep South of the U.S. This great mountain range has long been a western frontier for early European settlers, and a natural wall for the young 13 Colonies of the British Empire. Virginia was the first permanent English settlement in the Colonies, and eventually, the United States of America. It is in Virginia's southwestern corner, tucked away snugly in the valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains, that we find the charming town of Chilhowie, deeply steeped in the colonial history of its founders and the people who pushed on westwards.

Located in Smyth County, Chilhowie is only one of the many quaint and uniquely historic gems worth exploring in southern Appalachia. The town has a big reputation in the area due to its historical background and the founding members of the community. Some of them were deeply involved in the Revolutionary War and the settlement of the Appalachians, with Chilhowie even boasting a marker defining it as the westernmost point of settlement in 1750.

Smyth County happens to be conveniently located along the most popular section of the Appalachian Trail. Should you be in need of rest and resupply, or driving through the region to other natural wonders, Chilhowie offers a welcoming stopover. As the haze coating the Blue Ridge Mountains rolls through the valleys, enjoy a break in the town's historic district to admire the Beaux-Arts architectural style, visit the locals' favorite restaurant, or visit the neighboring museums and cemeteries to learn more about the region's inhabitants.